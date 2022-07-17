Last updated on .From the section Irish

Conor Tourish wrestles for possession with Jamie McGonigle

Derry City moved back into second place in the League of Ireland with a 2-1 win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Rob Jones had headed the home side in front just after half an hour.

Derry new boy Ryan Graydon restored parity however with ten minutes remaining to set up a dramatic finish.

Deep into injury time James Akintunde then netted the winner for the resurgent Candystripes, scoring a goal at the back post as they secured their third straight league victory.

Following their European exit at the hands of Riga, Derry returned to domestic action following back-to-back wins.

After a 2-1 win at Finn Park in April, the Candystripes' form has faltered with just four wins in their last 13 games - two of which have come in their last two games.

This north-west Derby was a slow burner but caught fire when centre-forward Jones opened the scoring for his new side.

Rob Jones is congratulated after opening the scoring for Finn Harps

The Harps had failed to win any of their last five league outings but now found themselves in front.

Derry were possibly feeling the effects of their travels back from Latvia on Friday.

Patrick McEleney, on his first league start since early May, was the orchestrator of much of what Derry created and forced Mark Anthony McGinley into action with 15 minutes remaining.

Moments later Graydon was on hand to nod home his first goal for Derry since his move from Longford Town.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side have attained more points than any other side in the Divison on their travels and snatched their eighth victory in 12 road matches at the home of their arch rivals.

Substitute Akintunde got on the end of an inch-perfect Will Patching free kick in the fourth minute of added-on time to grab all three points for the Foylesiders.