Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

By Gary Rose BBC Sport at New York Stadium

Iceland saw their Euro 2022 tournament come to an end, despite snatching a dramatic draw against already-qualified France as Belgium won in the other group game to claim second place in Group D.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir converted a penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time after a spot kick was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) following a tangle inside the area.

But Belgium's 1-0 win against Italy meant it counted for nothing as Iceland finished a point behind them in third place.

A much-changed France side, who had won their previous two group games to wrap up top spot, made the perfect start in this game as they took the lead after just 46 seconds when Melvine Malard struck, stroking home from Clara Mateo's pass.

That scoreline was still enough to see Iceland go through, provided the other game ended goalless, but that hope was extinguished when Tine de Caigny gave Belgium victory against Italy.

Despite playing in temperatures reaching 36C in Rotherham, Iceland showed a good response to going behind as Sveindis Jonsdottir clipped the crossbar with a header from a corner.

But France showed their quality and Sandy Baltimore was twice denied adding to their lead. Malard and Grace Geyoro also had strikes ruled out by VAR in the second half.

Iceland, though, showed great resilience to keep fighting until the end - and got the reward with the late penalty, expertly finished by West Ham midfielder Brynjarsdottir.

After the full-time whistle, Iceland's fans stayed behind to applaud their players' efforts as, despite failing to reach the knockout stage, they exit without having lost a game in England.

France unbeaten but hope for Netherlands?

With qualification secured, France had the luxury of being able to make changes for this encounter, which was certainly welcome given the sweltering conditions.

Looking on was the Netherlands boss Mark Parsons. His side beat Switzerland on Sunday to set up a last-eight tie with the French on Saturday, and this performance will certainly give him plenty to think about.

France showed their depth as Malard struck less than one minute into her first start at Euro 2022.

But once again they failed to score in the second half of a game at this tournament - and that will give Parsons hope that if the Dutch can subdue their opponents early on, then they stand a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Player of the match Andradóttir Amanda Andradóttir with an average of 8.10 Iceland Iceland Iceland

France France France Iceland Avg Squad number 22 Player name Andradóttir Average rating 8.10 Squad number 16 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.49 Squad number 8 Player name Vilhjálmsdóttir Average rating 7.45 Squad number 7 Player name Gunnarsdóttir Average rating 7.20 Squad number 21 Player name Gudmundsdóttir Average rating 7.11 Squad number 10 Player name Brynjarsdóttir Average rating 7.06 Squad number 4 Player name Viggósdóttir Average rating 6.96 Squad number 23 Player name Jónsdóttir Average rating 6.93 Squad number 20 Player name Árnadóttir Average rating 6.91 Squad number 6 Player name Sigurdardóttir Average rating 6.90 Squad number 17 Player name Albertsdóttir Average rating 6.82 Squad number 11 Player name Gísladóttir Average rating 6.82 Squad number 5 Player name Jónsdóttir Average rating 6.80 Squad number 19 Player name Gunnlaugsdóttir Average rating 6.69 Squad number 9 Player name Thorvaldsdóttir Average rating 6.59 Squad number 1 Player name Sigurdardóttir Average rating 6.43 France Avg Squad number 14 Player name Bilbault Average rating 5.46 Squad number 20 Player name Cascarino Average rating 5.32 Squad number 10 Player name Matéo Average rating 5.31 Squad number 8 Player name Geyoro Average rating 5.25 Squad number 13 Player name Bacha Average rating 5.20 Squad number 7 Player name Karchaoui Average rating 5.10 Squad number 12 Player name Malard Average rating 5.00 Squad number 5 Player name Tounkara Average rating 4.96 Squad number 17 Player name Baltimore Average rating 4.88 Squad number 4 Player name Torrent Average rating 4.88 Squad number 6 Player name Toletti Average rating 4.83 Squad number 3 Player name Renard Average rating 4.83 Squad number 11 Player name Diani Average rating 4.74 Squad number 2 Player name Palis Average rating 4.22 Squad number 18 Player name Sarr Average rating 4.21 Squad number 21 Player name Peyraud-Magnin Average rating 3.79