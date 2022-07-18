Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group D
IcelandIceland1FranceFrance1

Iceland 1-1 France: Iceland out despite France draw

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at New York Stadium

Iceland saw their Euro 2022 tournament come to an end, despite snatching a dramatic draw against already-qualified France as Belgium won in the other group game to claim second place in Group D.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir converted a penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time after a spot kick was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) following a tangle inside the area.

But Belgium's 1-0 win against Italy meant it counted for nothing as Iceland finished a point behind them in third place.

A much-changed France side, who had won their previous two group games to wrap up top spot, made the perfect start in this game as they took the lead after just 46 seconds when Melvine Malard struck, stroking home from Clara Mateo's pass.

That scoreline was still enough to see Iceland go through, provided the other game ended goalless, but that hope was extinguished when Tine de Caigny gave Belgium victory against Italy.

Despite playing in temperatures reaching 36C in Rotherham, Iceland showed a good response to going behind as Sveindis Jonsdottir clipped the crossbar with a header from a corner.

But France showed their quality and Sandy Baltimore was twice denied adding to their lead. Malard and Grace Geyoro also had strikes ruled out by VAR in the second half.

Iceland, though, showed great resilience to keep fighting until the end - and got the reward with the late penalty, expertly finished by West Ham midfielder Brynjarsdottir.

After the full-time whistle, Iceland's fans stayed behind to applaud their players' efforts as, despite failing to reach the knockout stage, they exit without having lost a game in England.

France unbeaten but hope for Netherlands?

With qualification secured, France had the luxury of being able to make changes for this encounter, which was certainly welcome given the sweltering conditions.

Looking on was the Netherlands boss Mark Parsons. His side beat Switzerland on Sunday to set up a last-eight tie with the French on Saturday, and this performance will certainly give him plenty to think about.

France showed their depth as Malard struck less than one minute into her first start at Euro 2022.

But once again they failed to score in the second half of a game at this tournament - and that will give Parsons hope that if the Dutch can subdue their opponents early on, then they stand a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.

Player of the match

AndradóttirAmanda Andradóttir

with an average of 8.10

Iceland

  1. Squad number22Player nameAndradóttir
    Average rating

    8.10

  2. Squad number16Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    7.49

  3. Squad number8Player nameVilhjálmsdóttir
    Average rating

    7.45

  4. Squad number7Player nameGunnarsdóttir
    Average rating

    7.20

  5. Squad number21Player nameGudmundsdóttir
    Average rating

    7.11

  6. Squad number10Player nameBrynjarsdóttir
    Average rating

    7.06

  7. Squad number4Player nameViggósdóttir
    Average rating

    6.96

  8. Squad number23Player nameJónsdóttir
    Average rating

    6.93

  9. Squad number20Player nameÁrnadóttir
    Average rating

    6.91

  10. Squad number6Player nameSigurdardóttir
    Average rating

    6.90

  11. Squad number17Player nameAlbertsdóttir
    Average rating

    6.82

  12. Squad number11Player nameGísladóttir
    Average rating

    6.82

  13. Squad number5Player nameJónsdóttir
    Average rating

    6.80

  14. Squad number19Player nameGunnlaugsdóttir
    Average rating

    6.69

  15. Squad number9Player nameThorvaldsdóttir
    Average rating

    6.59

  16. Squad number1Player nameSigurdardóttir
    Average rating

    6.43

France

  1. Squad number14Player nameBilbault
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number20Player nameCascarino
    Average rating

    5.32

  3. Squad number10Player nameMatéo
    Average rating

    5.31

  4. Squad number8Player nameGeyoro
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number13Player nameBacha
    Average rating

    5.20

  6. Squad number7Player nameKarchaoui
    Average rating

    5.10

  7. Squad number12Player nameMalard
    Average rating

    5.00

  8. Squad number5Player nameTounkara
    Average rating

    4.96

  9. Squad number17Player nameBaltimore
    Average rating

    4.88

  10. Squad number4Player nameTorrent
    Average rating

    4.88

  11. Squad number6Player nameToletti
    Average rating

    4.83

  12. Squad number3Player nameRenard
    Average rating

    4.83

  13. Squad number11Player nameDiani
    Average rating

    4.74

  14. Squad number2Player namePalis
    Average rating

    4.22

  15. Squad number18Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    4.21

  16. Squad number21Player namePeyraud-Magnin
    Average rating

    3.79

Line-ups

Iceland

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Sigurdardóttir
  • 20ÁrnadóttirSubstituted forJensenat 88'minutes
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 6Sigurdardóttir
  • 11GísladóttirSubstituted forGunnlaugsdóttirat 60'minutes
  • 23JónsdóttirSubstituted forGudmundsdóttirat 60'minutes
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 7GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forJónsdóttirat 60'minutes
  • 17AlbertsdóttirSubstituted forAndradóttirat 81'minutes
  • 8VilhjálmsdóttirBooked at 64mins
  • 9ThorvaldsdóttirBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 2Atladóttir
  • 3Vidarsdóttir
  • 5Jónsdóttir
  • 12Gunnarsdóttir
  • 13Sveinbjornsdóttir
  • 14Magnúsdóttir
  • 15Jóhannsdóttir
  • 16Jensen
  • 18Arnardóttir
  • 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
  • 21Gudmundsdóttir
  • 22Andradóttir

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Peyraud-Magnin
  • 4Torrent
  • 5Tounkara
  • 3Renard
  • 13BachaSubstituted forKarchaouiat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Matéo
  • 14BilbaultSubstituted forPalisat 45'minutes
  • 6TolettiSubstituted forGeyoroat 63'minutes
  • 11DianiSubstituted forCascarinoat 45'minutes
  • 12MalardSubstituted forSarrat 79'minutes
  • 17Baltimore

Substitutes

  • 1Chavas
  • 2Palis
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 8Geyoro
  • 15Dali
  • 16Lerond
  • 18Sarr
  • 19Mbock Bathy
  • 20Cascarino
  • 22Périsset
  • 23Cissoko
Referee:
Jana Adamkova

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Iceland Women 1, France 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Iceland Women 1, France 1.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Iceland Women 1, France 1. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Iceland Women.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ouleymata Sarr (France) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Iceland Women. Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Amanda Andradóttir with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Aïssatou Tounkara.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir with a headed pass.

  12. Booking

    Sakina Karchaoui (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sandy Baltimore (France).

  14. Post update

    Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Offside, France. Wendie Renard tries a through ball, but Sandy Baltimore is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Iceland Women 0-1 France.

  17. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Grace Geyoro (France) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Grace Geyoro (France).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Iceland Women. Elín Metta Jensen replaces Gudny Árnadóttir.

  20. Post update

    Aïssatou Tounkara (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33009099
2Spain32015326
3Denmark310215-43
4Finland300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32108267
2Netherlands32108447
3Switzerland301248-41
4Portugal3012410-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108357
2Belgium31113304
3Iceland30303303
4Italy301227-51
View full Women's European Championship tables

