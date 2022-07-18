Match ends, Iceland Women 1, France 1.
Iceland saw their Euro 2022 tournament come to an end, despite snatching a dramatic draw against already-qualified France as Belgium won in the other group game to claim second place in Group D.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir converted a penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time after a spot kick was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) following a tangle inside the area.
But Belgium's 1-0 win against Italy meant it counted for nothing as Iceland finished a point behind them in third place.
A much-changed France side, who had won their previous two group games to wrap up top spot, made the perfect start in this game as they took the lead after just 46 seconds when Melvine Malard struck, stroking home from Clara Mateo's pass.
That scoreline was still enough to see Iceland go through, provided the other game ended goalless, but that hope was extinguished when Tine de Caigny gave Belgium victory against Italy.
Despite playing in temperatures reaching 36C in Rotherham, Iceland showed a good response to going behind as Sveindis Jonsdottir clipped the crossbar with a header from a corner.
But France showed their quality and Sandy Baltimore was twice denied adding to their lead. Malard and Grace Geyoro also had strikes ruled out by VAR in the second half.
Iceland, though, showed great resilience to keep fighting until the end - and got the reward with the late penalty, expertly finished by West Ham midfielder Brynjarsdottir.
After the full-time whistle, Iceland's fans stayed behind to applaud their players' efforts as, despite failing to reach the knockout stage, they exit without having lost a game in England.
France unbeaten but hope for Netherlands?
With qualification secured, France had the luxury of being able to make changes for this encounter, which was certainly welcome given the sweltering conditions.
Looking on was the Netherlands boss Mark Parsons. His side beat Switzerland on Sunday to set up a last-eight tie with the French on Saturday, and this performance will certainly give him plenty to think about.
France showed their depth as Malard struck less than one minute into her first start at Euro 2022.
But once again they failed to score in the second half of a game at this tournament - and that will give Parsons hope that if the Dutch can subdue their opponents early on, then they stand a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.
Player of the match
AndradóttirAmanda Andradóttir
Iceland
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameAndradóttirAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number16Player nameJensenAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number8Player nameVilhjálmsdóttirAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number7Player nameGunnarsdóttirAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number21Player nameGudmundsdóttirAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number10Player nameBrynjarsdóttirAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number4Player nameViggósdóttirAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number23Player nameJónsdóttirAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number20Player nameÁrnadóttirAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number6Player nameSigurdardóttirAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number17Player nameAlbertsdóttirAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number11Player nameGísladóttirAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number5Player nameJónsdóttirAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number19Player nameGunnlaugsdóttirAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number9Player nameThorvaldsdóttirAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number1Player nameSigurdardóttirAverage rating
6.43
France
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameBilbaultAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number20Player nameCascarinoAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number10Player nameMatéoAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number8Player nameGeyoroAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number13Player nameBachaAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number7Player nameKarchaouiAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number12Player nameMalardAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number5Player nameTounkaraAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number17Player nameBaltimoreAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number4Player nameTorrentAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number6Player nameTolettiAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number3Player nameRenardAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number11Player nameDianiAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number2Player namePalisAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number18Player nameSarrAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number21Player namePeyraud-MagninAverage rating
3.79
Line-ups
Iceland
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Sigurdardóttir
- 20ÁrnadóttirSubstituted forJensenat 88'minutes
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 6Sigurdardóttir
- 11GísladóttirSubstituted forGunnlaugsdóttirat 60'minutes
- 23JónsdóttirSubstituted forGudmundsdóttirat 60'minutes
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 7GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forJónsdóttirat 60'minutes
- 17AlbertsdóttirSubstituted forAndradóttirat 81'minutes
- 8VilhjálmsdóttirBooked at 64mins
- 9ThorvaldsdóttirBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 2Atladóttir
- 3Vidarsdóttir
- 5Jónsdóttir
- 12Gunnarsdóttir
- 13Sveinbjornsdóttir
- 14Magnúsdóttir
- 15Jóhannsdóttir
- 16Jensen
- 18Arnardóttir
- 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
- 21Gudmundsdóttir
- 22Andradóttir
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Peyraud-Magnin
- 4Torrent
- 5Tounkara
- 3Renard
- 13BachaSubstituted forKarchaouiat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Matéo
- 14BilbaultSubstituted forPalisat 45'minutes
- 6TolettiSubstituted forGeyoroat 63'minutes
- 11DianiSubstituted forCascarinoat 45'minutes
- 12MalardSubstituted forSarrat 79'minutes
- 17Baltimore
Substitutes
- 1Chavas
- 2Palis
- 7Karchaoui
- 8Geyoro
- 15Dali
- 16Lerond
- 18Sarr
- 19Mbock Bathy
- 20Cascarino
- 22Périsset
- 23Cissoko
- Referee:
- Jana Adamkova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Iceland Women 1, France 1.
Post update
Goal! Iceland Women 1, France 1. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Iceland Women.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ouleymata Sarr (France) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Iceland Women. Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.
Post update
Attempt missed. Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Amanda Andradóttir with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Aïssatou Tounkara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir with a headed pass.
Booking
Sakina Karchaoui (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sandy Baltimore (France).
Post update
Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, France. Wendie Renard tries a through ball, but Sandy Baltimore is caught offside.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Iceland Women 0-1 France.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Grace Geyoro (France) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Hand ball by Grace Geyoro (France).
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Elín Metta Jensen replaces Gudny Árnadóttir.
Post update
Aïssatou Tounkara (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
