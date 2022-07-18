Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the European Women's Championship for the first time after overcoming Italy in a tense Group D finale at the Academy Stadium.

Tine de Caigny's low finish from the edge of the box secured runners-up spot to set up a last-eight tie with Sweden on Friday.

Italy hit the bar through Cristiana Girelli soon after De Caigny's goal but they exit Euro 2022 after a second defeat in three games in England.

Belgium, ranked 19 in the world, are appearing at only their second European Championship but can now prepare to face Sweden, who are ranked second in the world, at Leigh Sports Village.

The Red Flames were forced to endure some nervous moments in the closing stages, but advance after securing four points.

"We will enjoy this historic moment for Belgium football," said boss Ives Serneels. "We did a great job. I'm also happy for all my players."

On a night of high tension at Manchester City's Academy Stadium, news that Iceland had fallen behind in the first minute to already-qualified France meant Italy, Belgium and Iceland were all locked on two points in the race for runners-up spot.

With so much at stake, Italy and Belgium cancelled one another out in a cagey opening half.

Italy, surprise quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, went close inside the opening minute through Girelli before 19-year-old Hannah Eurlings fired narrowly over for Belgium.

But the Red Flames, who had started the day third in the group behind France and Iceland, got the decisive goal when De Caigny cleverly drilled the ball low into the corner from the edge of the penalty area.

That provoked an immediate response from Le Azzurre as Girelli rattled the bar before Belgium were denied a second when Tessa Wullaert also hit the woodwork in the closing moments.

Belgium finished on four points, one more than third-placed Iceland and three more than Italy, who exit the tournament bottom of the group.

"I'm not disappointed with the girls," Italy boss Milena Bertolini said.

"We are a mid-range team. I don't think we deserved to lose but we were not calm enough. We had a number of opportunities but we were not able to take them."

Italy have only kept three clean sheets in 35 matches at the European Women's Championship and have conceded in each of their last nine matches at the tournament

Belgium find joy at Academy Stadium

This was the third and final game of Euro 2022 at the Academy Stadium, comfortably the smallest of the 10 venues at this tournament.

Organisers have been accused of being unambitious for using the facility, which lies in the shadow of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and has a capacity of 4,400 for this tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, a bookmaker even poked fun by flying an inflatable arrow over the ground pointing towards the 55,000-capacity Etihad Stadium with 'Anyone seen a stadium big enough for a Euros game?' on it.

But the Academy Stadium has rolled out the red carpet for Iceland's prime minister and president over the past couple of weeks - as well as Belgium men's boss Roberto Martinez.

There was another lively atmosphere as Belgium edged through in front of 3,919 fans before celebrating wildly in front of their fans after the final whistle.

