Women's European Championship - Group D
ItalyItaly0BelgiumBelgium1

Italy 0-1 Belgium: Tine de Caigny hits winner to send Red Flames through

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Academy Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the European Women's Championship for the first time after overcoming Italy in a tense Group D finale at the Academy Stadium.

Tine de Caigny's low finish from the edge of the box secured runners-up spot to set up a last-eight tie with Sweden on Friday.

Italy hit the bar through Cristiana Girelli soon after De Caigny's goal but they exit Euro 2022 after a second defeat in three games in England.

Belgium, ranked 19 in the world, are appearing at only their second European Championship but can now prepare to face Sweden, who are ranked second in the world, at Leigh Sports Village.

The Red Flames were forced to endure some nervous moments in the closing stages, but advance after securing four points.

"We will enjoy this historic moment for Belgium football," said boss Ives Serneels. "We did a great job. I'm also happy for all my players."

On a night of high tension at Manchester City's Academy Stadium, news that Iceland had fallen behind in the first minute to already-qualified France meant Italy, Belgium and Iceland were all locked on two points in the race for runners-up spot.

With so much at stake, Italy and Belgium cancelled one another out in a cagey opening half.

Italy, surprise quarter-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, went close inside the opening minute through Girelli before 19-year-old Hannah Eurlings fired narrowly over for Belgium.

But the Red Flames, who had started the day third in the group behind France and Iceland, got the decisive goal when De Caigny cleverly drilled the ball low into the corner from the edge of the penalty area.

That provoked an immediate response from Le Azzurre as Girelli rattled the bar before Belgium were denied a second when Tessa Wullaert also hit the woodwork in the closing moments.

Belgium finished on four points, one more than third-placed Iceland and three more than Italy, who exit the tournament bottom of the group.

"I'm not disappointed with the girls," Italy boss Milena Bertolini said.

"We are a mid-range team. I don't think we deserved to lose but we were not calm enough. We had a number of opportunities but we were not able to take them."

Italy's players react after losing to Belgium at Euro 2022
Italy have only kept three clean sheets in 35 matches at the European Women's Championship and have conceded in each of their last nine matches at the tournament

Belgium find joy at Academy Stadium

This was the third and final game of Euro 2022 at the Academy Stadium, comfortably the smallest of the 10 venues at this tournament.

Organisers have been accused of being unambitious for using the facility, which lies in the shadow of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and has a capacity of 4,400 for this tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, a bookmaker even poked fun by flying an inflatable arrow over the ground pointing towards the 55,000-capacity Etihad Stadium with 'Anyone seen a stadium big enough for a Euros game?' on it.

But the Academy Stadium has rolled out the red carpet for Iceland's prime minister and president over the past couple of weeks - as well as Belgium men's boss Roberto Martinez.

There was another lively atmosphere as Belgium edged through in front of 3,919 fans before celebrating wildly in front of their fans after the final whistle.

Player of the match

EvrardNicky Evrard

with an average of 7.06

Italy

  1. Squad number14Player nameBonfantini
    Average rating

    5.94

  2. Squad number11Player nameBonansea
    Average rating

    5.89

  3. Squad number9Player nameSabatino
    Average rating

    5.86

  4. Squad number7Player nameSimonetti
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number18Player nameCaruso
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number10Player nameGirelli
    Average rating

    5.63

  7. Squad number1Player nameGiuliani
    Average rating

    5.29

  8. Squad number5Player nameLinari
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number19Player nameGiacinti
    Average rating

    5.21

  10. Squad number17Player nameBoattin
    Average rating

    5.16

  11. Squad number16Player nameDi Guglielmo
    Average rating

    5.09

  12. Squad number21Player nameCernoia
    Average rating

    5.07

  13. Squad number6Player nameGiugliano
    Average rating

    5.06

  14. Squad number2Player nameBergamaschi
    Average rating

    4.81

  15. Squad number8Player nameRosucci
    Average rating

    4.53

  16. Squad number13Player nameBartoli
    Average rating

    4.29

Belgium

  1. Squad number1Player nameEvrard
    Average rating

    7.06

  2. Squad number23Player nameMissipo
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number9Player nameWullaert
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number6Player nameDe Caigny
    Average rating

    6.58

  5. Squad number2Player namePhiltjens
    Average rating

    6.52

  6. Squad number10Player nameVanhaevermaet
    Average rating

    6.50

  7. Squad number19Player nameKees
    Average rating

    6.38

  8. Squad number13Player nameDhont
    Average rating

    6.34

  9. Squad number8Player nameDelacauw
    Average rating

    6.31

  10. Squad number11Player nameCayman
    Average rating

    6.29

  11. Squad number16Player nameMinnaert
    Average rating

    6.27

  12. Squad number7Player nameEurlings
    Average rating

    6.24

  13. Squad number22Player nameDeloose
    Average rating

    6.18

  14. Squad number20Player nameBiesmans
    Average rating

    6.15

  15. Squad number15Player nameVangheluwe
    Average rating

    6.13

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Giuliani
  • 16Di GuglielmoSubstituted forBonfantiniat 45'minutes
  • 13Bartoli
  • 5Linari
  • 17BoattinBooked at 65mins
  • 2BergamaschiSubstituted forCernoiaat 80'minutes
  • 8RosucciSubstituted forCarusoat 58'minutes
  • 6Giugliano
  • 7SimonettiSubstituted forGiacintiat 68'minutes
  • 11Bonansea
  • 10GirelliSubstituted forSabatinoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gama
  • 4Galli
  • 9Sabatino
  • 12Schroffenegger
  • 14Bonfantini
  • 15Filangeri
  • 18Caruso
  • 19Giacinti
  • 20Piemonte
  • 21Cernoia
  • 22Durante
  • 23Lenzini

Belgium

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Evrard
  • 15VangheluweSubstituted forDelooseat 66'minutes
  • 20Biesmans
  • 19Kees
  • 2Philtjens
  • 10Vanhaevermaet
  • 6De Caigny
  • 13DhontSubstituted forMinnaertat 59'minutes
  • 9Wullaert
  • 11CaymanSubstituted forMissipoat 90+2'minutes
  • 7EurlingsSubstituted forDelacauwat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Van Kerkhoven
  • 5Wijnants
  • 8Delacauw
  • 12Lemey
  • 14Vanmechelen
  • 16Minnaert
  • 17Tison
  • 18De Neve
  • 21Lichtfus
  • 22Deloose
  • 23Missipo
Referee:
Ivana Martincic
Attendance:
3,919

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 0, Belgium Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 0, Belgium Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Barbara Bonansea tries a through ball, but Daniela Sabatino is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Tine De Caigny.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Kassandra Missipo (Belgium Women).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Davina Philtjens.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Kassandra Missipo replaces Janice Cayman.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Belgium Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Féli Delacauw.

  12. Post update

    Agnese Bonfantini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marie Minnaert (Belgium Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arianna Caruso.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Daniela Sabatino replaces Cristiana Girelli.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Valentina Cernoia replaces Valentina Bergamaschi.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Nicky Evrard.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Agnese Bonfantini.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Davina Philtjens (Belgium Women).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33009099
2Spain32015326
3Denmark310215-43
4Finland300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32108267
2Netherlands32108447
3Switzerland301248-41
4Portugal3012410-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108357
2Belgium31113304
3Iceland30303303
4Italy301227-51
View full Women's European Championship tables

