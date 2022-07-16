Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Adam Long played 23 times for Wigan, but featured just once in their League One promotion campaign in 2021-22

Doncaster Rovers have signed centre-back Adam Long from Wigan Athletic.

The 21 year-old defender arrives in South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year contract.

"Ever since I spoke to the manager, I felt like this is a place that I've wanted to come. His plans for this season are amazing and it's something I want to be a part of," Long said.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey added: "Left-footed centre backs are always good to give you that balance.

"And him being quite cultured and calm on the ball, it ticks all the right boxes."

Long is Doncaster's fifth arrival this summer, as they look to return to League One at the first time of asking.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.