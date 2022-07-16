Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will rival Burnley for the signing of Liverpool defender and former Celtic target Ben Davies as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey. (Sun) external-link

Motherwell's Kevin van Veen has opened up on his gambling addiction, which the striker now has under control after spells in rehab. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Derby County, who are now out of administration and rebuilding their squad after relegation to England's third tier, are weighing up a shock loan move for Rangers striker Kemar Roofe. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)

Midfielder Matt O'Riley says Celtic's "nasty" and "feisty" 2-2 friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers - in which six yellow cards were dished out - was ideal preparation for the start of the Scottish Premiership season. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross hopes to add a further five new signings, with Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti expected to arrive from Central Coast Mariners next week. (Courier) external-link

Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff is in talks over a move to A-League side Perth Glory as he seeks regular first-team football, manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has backed "excellent" new Rangers striker Antonio Colak, who played under him at the Swedish club, to prove a prolific source of goals in Scotland (Glasgow Times) external-link