Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Motherwell, Celtic, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers will rival Burnley for the signing of Liverpool defender and former Celtic target Ben Davies as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey. (Sun)
Motherwell's Kevin van Veen has opened up on his gambling addiction, which the striker now has under control after spells in rehab. (Sunday Mail)
Derby County, who are now out of administration and rebuilding their squad after relegation to England's third tier, are weighing up a shock loan move for Rangers striker Kemar Roofe. (Sunday Mirror, print edition)
Midfielder Matt O'Riley says Celtic's "nasty" and "feisty" 2-2 friendly draw with Blackburn Rovers - in which six yellow cards were dished out - was ideal preparation for the start of the Scottish Premiership season. (Scotsman)
Dundee United head coach Jack Ross hopes to add a further five new signings, with Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti expected to arrive from Central Coast Mariners next week. (Courier)
Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff is in talks over a move to A-League side Perth Glory as he seeks regular first-team football, manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has backed "excellent" new Rangers striker Antonio Colak, who played under him at the Swedish club, to prove a prolific source of goals in Scotland (Glasgow Times)
Hibs winger Aiden McGeady, who spent four years abroad with Spartak Moscow after leaving Celtic, advised Josh Doig to embrace life in Italy as the 20-year-old departed Easter Road for Serie A side Verona. (Scotsman)