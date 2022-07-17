Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Romee Leuchter scored twice as defending champions the Netherlands set up an enticing Euro 2022 quarter-final with France by beating Switzerland at Bramall Lane to finish second in Group C.

Leuchter's double came in the final 10 minutes, either side of Victoria Pelova's finish, as the Swiss players tired in the sweltering heat.

An Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic own goal gave the Netherlands the lead early in the second-half but Geraldine Reuteler equalised almost immediately.

The Netherlands will play France, who topped Group D, for a place in the semi-finals at Rotherham's New York Stadium on Saturday, 23 July (20:00 BST).

"France are a top opponent but so are we," said Netherlands boss Mark Parsons. "They will not want to play us. We see an opportunity."

The Dutch only needed to avoid defeat to go through while the Swiss had to win, a task that was made even more difficult in the heat when Stefanie Van der Gragt's header went in off Crnogorcevic four minutes into the second half.

However Switzerland delivered an almost immediate response as Reuteler coolly finished from Romana Bachmann's pull-back just three minutes later.

They almost completed an incredible turnaround soon after when Coumba Sow's close-range shot was superbly denied by Daphne van Domselaar, who then pushed the follow-up shot onto the post.

That got the 22,596 fans in attendance - a new record crowd for a European Championship group game not featuring the tournament hosts - excited for a grandstand finish, with both sides coming alive after a fairly sluggish first half.

Stefanie van der Gragt's deflected header opened the scoring at Bramall Lane

And it was the Netherlands who finished on top, snatching the lead when substitute Leuchter nodded in her first international goal with seven minutes remaining.

The Dutch put the icing on the cake with two further goals late on as Switzerland's players tired.

Pelova fired in, prompting a lengthy VAR check for a potential offside, before Leuchter slid in a fourth and her second in added time.

Dutch will need to be better, despite late flurry

When the Netherlands won the European Women's Championship for the first time five years ago they progressed from the group stage with a 100% record.

They have not been quite as convincing this time despite the late flurry of goals in this game, although they do go through unbeaten after drawing with group winners Sweden and beating Portugal and now Switzerland.

Their progress is all the more impressive considering they have been without their star player - Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema, who has not played since the opener against Sweden after testing positive for coronavirus.

In her absence, the Netherlands have lacked a creative spark, evident in the first half of this game as they struggled to create notable chances and only coming alive when Switzerland's players tired in the heat.

But with progression secured, the Netherlands will hope to have Miedama available for the France game because, given how impressive France have been so far, they will certainly need her.

"We're taking it day-by-day," Parsons said of Miedama's condition. "She is taking some steps. The schedule gives us an opportunity. I am sure I will be asked every day between now and kick off but her health comes first."

