Women's European Championship - Group C
SwitzerlandSwitzerland1NetherlandsNetherlands4

Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands: Defending champions win to reach Euro 2022 quarter-final

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Bramall Lane

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Romee Leuchter scored twice as defending champions the Netherlands set up an enticing Euro 2022 quarter-final with France by beating Switzerland at Bramall Lane to finish second in Group C.

Leuchter's double came in the final 10 minutes, either side of Victoria Pelova's finish, as the Swiss players tired in the sweltering heat.

An Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic own goal gave the Netherlands the lead early in the second-half but Geraldine Reuteler equalised almost immediately.

The Netherlands will play France, who topped Group D, for a place in the semi-finals at Rotherham's New York Stadium on Saturday, 23 July (20:00 BST).

"France are a top opponent but so are we," said Netherlands boss Mark Parsons. "They will not want to play us. We see an opportunity."

The Dutch only needed to avoid defeat to go through while the Swiss had to win, a task that was made even more difficult in the heat when Stefanie Van der Gragt's header went in off Crnogorcevic four minutes into the second half.

However Switzerland delivered an almost immediate response as Reuteler coolly finished from Romana Bachmann's pull-back just three minutes later.

They almost completed an incredible turnaround soon after when Coumba Sow's close-range shot was superbly denied by Daphne van Domselaar, who then pushed the follow-up shot onto the post.

That got the 22,596 fans in attendance - a new record crowd for a European Championship group game not featuring the tournament hosts - excited for a grandstand finish, with both sides coming alive after a fairly sluggish first half.

Stefanie van der Gragt scores against Switzerland
Stefanie van der Gragt's deflected header opened the scoring at Bramall Lane

And it was the Netherlands who finished on top, snatching the lead when substitute Leuchter nodded in her first international goal with seven minutes remaining.

The Dutch put the icing on the cake with two further goals late on as Switzerland's players tired.

Pelova fired in, prompting a lengthy VAR check for a potential offside, before Leuchter slid in a fourth and her second in added time.

Dutch will need to be better, despite late flurry

When the Netherlands won the European Women's Championship for the first time five years ago they progressed from the group stage with a 100% record.

They have not been quite as convincing this time despite the late flurry of goals in this game, although they do go through unbeaten after drawing with group winners Sweden and beating Portugal and now Switzerland.

Their progress is all the more impressive considering they have been without their star player - Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema, who has not played since the opener against Sweden after testing positive for coronavirus.

In her absence, the Netherlands have lacked a creative spark, evident in the first half of this game as they struggled to create notable chances and only coming alive when Switzerland's players tired in the heat.

But with progression secured, the Netherlands will hope to have Miedama available for the France game because, given how impressive France have been so far, they will certainly need her.

"We're taking it day-by-day," Parsons said of Miedama's condition. "She is taking some steps. The schedule gives us an opportunity. I am sure I will be asked every day between now and kick off but her health comes first."

Player of the match

LeuchterRomée Leuchter

with an average of 7.20

Switzerland

  1. Squad number1Player nameThalmann
    Average rating

    6.20

  2. Squad number2Player nameStierli
    Average rating

    6.11

  3. Squad number10Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    6.10

  4. Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevic
    Average rating

    6.04

  5. Squad number5Player nameMaritz
    Average rating

    5.93

  6. Squad number8Player nameMaendly
    Average rating

    5.90

  7. Squad number6Player nameReuteler
    Average rating

    5.82

  8. Squad number11Player nameSow
    Average rating

    5.79

  9. Squad number13Player nameWälti
    Average rating

    5.78

  10. Squad number7Player nameXhemaili
    Average rating

    5.76

  11. Squad number14Player nameKiwic
    Average rating

    5.65

  12. Squad number15Player nameBühler
    Average rating

    5.59

  13. Squad number18Player nameCalligaris
    Average rating

    5.52

  14. Squad number19Player nameAigbogun
    Average rating

    5.48

  15. Squad number17Player nameFolmli
    Average rating

    5.47

  16. Squad number16Player nameMauron
    Average rating

    5.10

Netherlands

  1. Squad number17Player nameLeuchter
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number16Player namevan Domselaar
    Average rating

    7.08

  3. Squad number12Player namePelova
    Average rating

    6.86

  4. Squad number14Player nameGroenen
    Average rating

    6.71

  5. Squad number10Player namevan de Donk
    Average rating

    6.42

  6. Squad number21Player nameEgurrola
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number3Player namevan der Gragt
    Average rating

    6.38

  8. Squad number22Player nameBrugts
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number18Player nameCasparij
    Average rating

    6.22

  10. Squad number2Player nameNouwen
    Average rating

    6.21

  11. Squad number8Player nameSpitse
    Average rating

    6.20

  12. Squad number20Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    5.91

  13. Squad number5Player nameWilms
    Average rating

    5.87

  14. Squad number6Player nameRoord
    Average rating

    5.81

  15. Squad number7Player nameBeerensteyn
    Average rating

    5.50

  16. Squad number11Player nameMartens
    Average rating

    4.85

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Thalmann
  • 5Maritz
  • 18Calligaris
  • 15BühlerSubstituted forKiwicat 57'minutes
  • 19AigbogunSubstituted forStierliat 58'minutes
  • 13WältiSubstituted forMauronat 83'minutes
  • 9Crnogorcevic
  • 8MaendlySubstituted forFolmliat 58'minutes
  • 11SowSubstituted forXhemailiat 72'minutes
  • 6Reuteler
  • 10Bachmann

Substitutes

  • 2Stierli
  • 3Marti
  • 4Rinast
  • 7Xhemaili
  • 12Peng
  • 14Kiwic
  • 16Mauron
  • 17Folmli
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Riesen
  • 23Terchoun

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16van Domselaar
  • 5Wilms
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 2NouwenSubstituted forCasparijat 64'minutes
  • 20Janssen
  • 14Groenen
  • 6RoordSubstituted forPelovaat 64'minutes
  • 8Spitse
  • 10van de DonkSubstituted forEgurrolaat 90+6'minutes
  • 7BeerensteynSubstituted forLeuchterat 74'minutes
  • 11MartensSubstituted forBrugtsat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Weimar
  • 4van Dongen
  • 12Pelova
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 17Leuchter
  • 18Casparij
  • 19Olislagers
  • 21Egurrola
  • 22Brugts
  • 23Lorsheyd
Referee:
Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
Attendance:
22,596

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away18
Shots on Target
Home8
Away10
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland Women 1, Netherlands 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland Women 1, Netherlands 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sherida Spitse (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Jackie Groenen tries a through ball, but Romée Leuchter is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Damaris Egurrola replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland Women 1, Netherlands 4. Romée Leuchter (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Esmee Brugts.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Switzerland Women 1-3 Netherlands (Victoria Pelova).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland Women 1, Netherlands 3. Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Sherida Spitse (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Svenja Folmli (Switzerland Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland Women 1, Netherlands 2. Romée Leuchter (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lynn Wilms with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland Women. Sandrine Mauron replaces Lia Wälti because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riola Xhemaili (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Svenja Folmli.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Sherida Spitse tries a through ball, but Romée Leuchter is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Esmee Brugts (Netherlands).

