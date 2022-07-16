Manchester City: Phil Foden one of four players to miss club's pre-season tour in US
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have not been named in Manchester City's 26-man squad for a pre-season tour in the United States.
City will play Club America and Bayern Munich on the trip before the Community Shield against Liverpool on 30 July.
New signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez are part of manager Pep Guardiola's travelling party.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is also included, despite being linked with Arsenal.
Chelsea were in talks with City over a move for Nathan Ake but he will also travel to the US after the London club failed to meet the valuation for the Dutch defender, 27.
The Premier League champions are scheduled to face Mexican team Club America in Houston, Texas, on 21 July and German giants Bayern Munich in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on 23 July.
- Our coverage of Manchester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything City - go straight to all the best content