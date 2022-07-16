Last updated on .From the section Man City

Foden played 45 games for man City last season and scored 14 goals

Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have not been named in Manchester City's 26-man squad for a pre-season tour in the United States.

City will play Club America and Bayern Munich on the trip before the Community Shield against Liverpool on 30 July.

New signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez are part of manager Pep Guardiola's travelling party.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also included, despite being linked with Arsenal.

Chelsea were in talks with City over a move for Nathan Ake but he will also travel to the US after the London club failed to meet the valuation for the Dutch defender, 27.

The Premier League champions are scheduled to face Mexican team Club America in Houston, Texas, on 21 July and German giants Bayern Munich in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on 23 July.