Women's European Championship - Group C
SwedenSweden5PortugalPortugal0

Sweden 5-0 Portugal: Man City's Filippa Angeldal scores two in easy win for Swedes

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Leigh Sports Village

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Ruthless Sweden marched into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after scoring three times in the first half to end Portugal's interest in the tournament.

The team ranked second in the world proved too strong for their opponents and will return to Leigh Sports Village next Friday to face Iceland, Belgium or Italy.

Manchester City's Filippa Angeldal fired her side into the lead after a weak clearance by Portugal keeper Patricia Morais, who was making her first appearance at the tournament.

Angeldal doubled the lead with a first-time shot following another set-piece, and it was 3-0 deep into first-half stoppage time when Carole Costa headed into her own net from a corner.

Kosovare Asllani made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before Stina Blackstenius, who had two goals ruled out earlier, added the fifth as Sweden produced a statement win going into the knockout stage.

"We had a plan to get more set-pieces and we were very strong," said Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson. "We are very strong and it is difficult to play against us.

"I think the third match was a factor that worked to our advantage. It meant Portugal didn't have as much time to organise properly to attack us. I'm happy that we won the game and also that we won 5-0 to win the group."

It was one game too far for Portugal, who lost to Russia in the play-offs only to secure a place in the tournament after Russia were expelled following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

But while the second-lowest ranked team at Euro 2022 exit with one point from three games, Sweden march on after their biggest win in England this summer.

Sweden send warning to rivals

Sweden had started the day behind defending champions the Netherlands, with whom they had played out a draw in their opening game. But although the Dutch beat Switzerland to finish level on seven points, the Swedes' hammering of Portugal meant they topped Group C on goal difference.

The runners-up at last year's Olympics had followed that opening draw by edging past Switzerland 2-1.

But this victory was every bit as comprehensive as the score suggests as Portugal, who saw Catarina Amado carried off on a stretcher in the first half, suffered in the baking heat.

"I think we started well but on set-pieces we did not compete," Portugal boss Francisco Neto said. "At this level everything counts and it was very hard for us to stop the set-pieces of Sweden."

Sweden's players celebrate in front of their fans after defeating Portugal to finish top of Group C at Euro 2022
Sweden's players celebrate in front of their fans after finishing top of Group C

The Swedes had been dealt a blow before the match when long-serving midfielder Caroline Seger was not deemed fit enough to start.

It was the first time she had missed a match at the European Women's Championship since 2005.

But Sweden overcame her absence to produce an impressive performance that suggests they mean serious business, and they celebrated a fine victory at full-time in front of their jubilant travelling fans.

"For sure Sweden can get the trophy. They are very strong," added Neto.

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lindahl
  • 4Glas
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6ErikssonBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSembrantat 55'minutes
  • 2Andersson
  • 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 70'minutes
  • 9Asllani
  • 14BjörnSubstituted forRubenssonat 78'minutes
  • 19Rytting KanerydBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSchoughat 54'minutes
  • 11Blackstenius
  • 18RolföSubstituted forHurtigat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sembrant
  • 5Nildén
  • 7Kullberg
  • 8Hurtig
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Blomqvist
  • 17Seger
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Musovic
  • 22Schough
  • 23Rubensson

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Sousa Barros Morais
  • 2Silva AmadoSubstituted forGaspar Silva Marchãoat 35'minutes
  • 19Ribeiro Gomes
  • 15da Silva CostaSubstituted forGarcia Rebeloat 85'minutes
  • 9Marques BorgesBooked at 83mins
  • 11Ferreira Pinto
  • 14Jácome da SilvaSubstituted forFigueira Pintoat 57'minutes
  • 8NortonSubstituted forVelosa Encarnaçãoat 85'minutes
  • 10Manjenje Nogueira Silva
  • 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forMartins Fariaat 57'minutes
  • 16Abreu de Sousa e Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Teixeira Pereira
  • 3de Figueiredo Lima Correia
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 5Gaspar Silva Marchão
  • 6Pires Cardozo
  • 7Marques Malho
  • 13Figueira Pinto
  • 17Sousa Alves
  • 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
  • 21Martins Faria
  • 22Campos Costa
  • 23Velosa Encarnação
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart
Attendance:
7,118

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 5, Portugal Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 5, Portugal Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden 5, Portugal Women 0. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Olivia Schough.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portugal Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal Women. Telma Encarnação replaces Andreia Norton.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal Women. Sílvia Rebelo replaces Carole Costa.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Linda Sembrant tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  8. Booking

    Ana Borges (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fátima Pinto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joana Marchão.

  12. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jéssica Silva (Portugal Women).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Elin Rubensson replaces Nathalie Björn because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreia Norton (Portugal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Patrícia Morais.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Hanna Bennison (Sweden).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivia Schough (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Bennison replaces Filippa Angeldahl.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Lina Hurtig replaces Fridolina Rolfö.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany33009099
2Spain32015326
3Denmark310215-43
4Finland300318-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden32108267
2Netherlands32108447
3Switzerland301248-41
4Portugal3012410-61

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22007256
2Iceland20202202
3Belgium201123-11
4Italy201126-41
View full Women's European Championship tables

