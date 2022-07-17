Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Ruthless Sweden marched into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after scoring three times in the first half to end Portugal's interest in the tournament.

The team ranked second in the world proved too strong for their opponents and will return to Leigh Sports Village next Friday to face Iceland, Belgium or Italy.

Manchester City's Filippa Angeldal fired her side into the lead after a weak clearance by Portugal keeper Patricia Morais, who was making her first appearance at the tournament.

Angeldal doubled the lead with a first-time shot following another set-piece, and it was 3-0 deep into first-half stoppage time when Carole Costa headed into her own net from a corner.

Kosovare Asllani made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before Stina Blackstenius, who had two goals ruled out earlier, added the fifth as Sweden produced a statement win going into the knockout stage.

"We had a plan to get more set-pieces and we were very strong," said Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson. "We are very strong and it is difficult to play against us.

"I think the third match was a factor that worked to our advantage. It meant Portugal didn't have as much time to organise properly to attack us. I'm happy that we won the game and also that we won 5-0 to win the group."

It was one game too far for Portugal, who lost to Russia in the play-offs only to secure a place in the tournament after Russia were expelled following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

But while the second-lowest ranked team at Euro 2022 exit with one point from three games, Sweden march on after their biggest win in England this summer.

Sweden send warning to rivals

Sweden had started the day behind defending champions the Netherlands, with whom they had played out a draw in their opening game. But although the Dutch beat Switzerland to finish level on seven points, the Swedes' hammering of Portugal meant they topped Group C on goal difference.

The runners-up at last year's Olympics had followed that opening draw by edging past Switzerland 2-1.

But this victory was every bit as comprehensive as the score suggests as Portugal, who saw Catarina Amado carried off on a stretcher in the first half, suffered in the baking heat.

"I think we started well but on set-pieces we did not compete," Portugal boss Francisco Neto said. "At this level everything counts and it was very hard for us to stop the set-pieces of Sweden."

Sweden's players celebrate in front of their fans after finishing top of Group C

The Swedes had been dealt a blow before the match when long-serving midfielder Caroline Seger was not deemed fit enough to start.

It was the first time she had missed a match at the European Women's Championship since 2005.

But Sweden overcame her absence to produce an impressive performance that suggests they mean serious business, and they celebrated a fine victory at full-time in front of their jubilant travelling fans.

"For sure Sweden can get the trophy. They are very strong," added Neto.

Player of the match Blackstenius Stina Blackstenius with an average of 8.16 Sweden Sweden Sweden

Portugal Portugal Portugal Sweden Avg Squad number 11 Player name Blackstenius Average rating 8.16 Squad number 9 Player name Asllani Average rating 8.02 Squad number 14 Player name Björn Average rating 7.46 Squad number 22 Player name Schough Average rating 7.45 Squad number 18 Player name Rolfö Average rating 7.31 Squad number 3 Player name Sembrant Average rating 7.24 Squad number 2 Player name Andersson Average rating 7.16 Squad number 16 Player name Angeldahl Average rating 7.13 Squad number 19 Player name Rytting Kaneryd Average rating 7.07 Squad number 20 Player name Bennison Average rating 6.89 Squad number 23 Player name Rubensson Average rating 6.77 Squad number 13 Player name Ilestedt Average rating 6.67 Squad number 8 Player name Hurtig Average rating 6.66 Squad number 4 Player name Glas Average rating 6.50 Squad number 1 Player name Lindahl Average rating 6.41 Squad number 6 Player name Eriksson Average rating 6.41 Portugal Avg Squad number 23 Player name Telma Encarnação Average rating 6.06 Squad number 4 Player name Sílvia Rebelo Average rating 5.89 Squad number 5 Player name Joana Marchão Average rating 5.80 Squad number 19 Player name Diana Gomes Average rating 5.80 Squad number 2 Player name Catarina Amado Average rating 5.69 Squad number 21 Player name Andreia Faria Average rating 5.67 Squad number 13 Player name Fátima Pinto Average rating 5.50 Squad number 16 Player name Diana Silva Average rating 5.50 Squad number 10 Player name Jéssica Silva Average rating 5.47 Squad number 14 Player name Dolores Silva Average rating 5.38 Squad number 8 Player name Andreia Norton Average rating 5.17 Squad number 15 Player name Carole Costa Average rating 4.92 Squad number 12 Player name Patrícia Morais Average rating 4.60 Squad number 20 Player name Kika Nazareth Average rating 4.58 Squad number 9 Player name Ana Borges Average rating 4.57 Squad number 11 Player name Tatiana Pinto Average rating 4.31