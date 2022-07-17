Match ends, Sweden 5, Portugal Women 0.
Ruthless Sweden marched into the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 after scoring three times in the first half to end Portugal's interest in the tournament.
The team ranked second in the world proved too strong for their opponents and will return to Leigh Sports Village next Friday to face Iceland, Belgium or Italy.
Manchester City's Filippa Angeldal fired her side into the lead after a weak clearance by Portugal keeper Patricia Morais, who was making her first appearance at the tournament.
Angeldal doubled the lead with a first-time shot following another set-piece, and it was 3-0 deep into first-half stoppage time when Carole Costa headed into her own net from a corner.
Kosovare Asllani made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before Stina Blackstenius, who had two goals ruled out earlier, added the fifth as Sweden produced a statement win going into the knockout stage.
"We had a plan to get more set-pieces and we were very strong," said Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson. "We are very strong and it is difficult to play against us.
"I think the third match was a factor that worked to our advantage. It meant Portugal didn't have as much time to organise properly to attack us. I'm happy that we won the game and also that we won 5-0 to win the group."
It was one game too far for Portugal, who lost to Russia in the play-offs only to secure a place in the tournament after Russia were expelled following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
But while the second-lowest ranked team at Euro 2022 exit with one point from three games, Sweden march on after their biggest win in England this summer.
Sweden send warning to rivals
Sweden had started the day behind defending champions the Netherlands, with whom they had played out a draw in their opening game. But although the Dutch beat Switzerland to finish level on seven points, the Swedes' hammering of Portugal meant they topped Group C on goal difference.
The runners-up at last year's Olympics had followed that opening draw by edging past Switzerland 2-1.
But this victory was every bit as comprehensive as the score suggests as Portugal, who saw Catarina Amado carried off on a stretcher in the first half, suffered in the baking heat.
"I think we started well but on set-pieces we did not compete," Portugal boss Francisco Neto said. "At this level everything counts and it was very hard for us to stop the set-pieces of Sweden."
The Swedes had been dealt a blow before the match when long-serving midfielder Caroline Seger was not deemed fit enough to start.
It was the first time she had missed a match at the European Women's Championship since 2005.
But Sweden overcame her absence to produce an impressive performance that suggests they mean serious business, and they celebrated a fine victory at full-time in front of their jubilant travelling fans.
"For sure Sweden can get the trophy. They are very strong," added Neto.
Player of the match
BlacksteniusStina Blackstenius
Sweden
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameBlacksteniusAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number9Player nameAsllaniAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number14Player nameBjörnAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number22Player nameSchoughAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number18Player nameRolföAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number3Player nameSembrantAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number2Player nameAnderssonAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number16Player nameAngeldahlAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number19Player nameRytting KanerydAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number20Player nameBennisonAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number23Player nameRubenssonAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number13Player nameIlestedtAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number8Player nameHurtigAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number4Player nameGlasAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number1Player nameLindahlAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number6Player nameErikssonAverage rating
6.41
Portugal
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameTelma EncarnaçãoAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number4Player nameSílvia RebeloAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number5Player nameJoana MarchãoAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number19Player nameDiana GomesAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number2Player nameCatarina AmadoAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number21Player nameAndreia FariaAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number13Player nameFátima PintoAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number16Player nameDiana SilvaAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number10Player nameJéssica SilvaAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number14Player nameDolores SilvaAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number8Player nameAndreia NortonAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number15Player nameCarole CostaAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number12Player namePatrícia MoraisAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number20Player nameKika NazarethAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number9Player nameAna BorgesAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number11Player nameTatiana PintoAverage rating
4.31
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lindahl
- 4Glas
- 13Ilestedt
- 6ErikssonBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSembrantat 55'minutes
- 2Andersson
- 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 70'minutes
- 9Asllani
- 14BjörnSubstituted forRubenssonat 78'minutes
- 19Rytting KanerydBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSchoughat 54'minutes
- 11Blackstenius
- 18RolföSubstituted forHurtigat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sembrant
- 5Nildén
- 7Kullberg
- 8Hurtig
- 10Jakobsson
- 12Falk
- 15Blomqvist
- 17Seger
- 20Bennison
- 21Musovic
- 22Schough
- 23Rubensson
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Sousa Barros Morais
- 2Silva AmadoSubstituted forGaspar Silva Marchãoat 35'minutes
- 19Ribeiro Gomes
- 15da Silva CostaSubstituted forGarcia Rebeloat 85'minutes
- 9Marques BorgesBooked at 83mins
- 11Ferreira Pinto
- 14Jácome da SilvaSubstituted forFigueira Pintoat 57'minutes
- 8NortonSubstituted forVelosa Encarnaçãoat 85'minutes
- 10Manjenje Nogueira Silva
- 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forMartins Fariaat 57'minutes
- 16Abreu de Sousa e Silva
Substitutes
- 1Teixeira Pereira
- 3de Figueiredo Lima Correia
- 4Garcia Rebelo
- 5Gaspar Silva Marchão
- 6Pires Cardozo
- 7Marques Malho
- 13Figueira Pinto
- 17Sousa Alves
- 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
- 21Martins Faria
- 22Campos Costa
- 23Velosa Encarnação
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
- Attendance:
- 7,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 5, Portugal Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 5, Portugal Women 0. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Olivia Schough.
Post update
Corner, Portugal Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal Women. Telma Encarnação replaces Andreia Norton.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal Women. Sílvia Rebelo replaces Carole Costa.
Post update
Offside, Sweden. Linda Sembrant tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Booking
Ana Borges (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lina Hurtig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fátima Pinto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joana Marchão.
Post update
Lina Hurtig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jéssica Silva (Portugal Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Elin Rubensson replaces Nathalie Björn because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andreia Norton (Portugal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Patrícia Morais.
Post update
Hand ball by Hanna Bennison (Sweden).
Post update
Attempt saved. Olivia Schough (Sweden) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Bennison replaces Filippa Angeldahl.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Lina Hurtig replaces Fridolina Rolfö.