Women's Euro 2022 - Sweden v Portugal Date: Sunday, 17 July Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Highly fancied Sweden will book their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a draw against Portugal on Sunday in Leigh.

Peter Gerhardsson's team are second in Group C and Portugal third, three points behind.

Sweden midfielder ﻿Kosovare Asllani said she was "very angry" after they needed a late goal to seal a 2-1 victory over Switzerland on Wednesday.

"We have a lot more in us. We have to do better," she said.

Late replacements for Russia, Portugal could progress if they win and group leaders the Netherlands avoid defeat against Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

Portugal forward Diana Silva said: "Playing like we are, qualifying is still possible."