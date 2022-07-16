Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group C
SwedenSweden17:00PortugalPortugal
Venue: Leigh Sports Village

Sweden v Portugal: Kosovare Asllani says Sweden 'have to do better'

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Women's Euro 2022 - Sweden v Portugal
Date: Sunday, 17 July Venue: Leigh Sports Village Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Highly fancied Sweden will book their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a draw against Portugal on Sunday in Leigh.

Peter Gerhardsson's team are second in Group C and Portugal third, three points behind.

Sweden midfielder ﻿Kosovare Asllani said she was "very angry" after they needed a late goal to seal a 2-1 victory over Switzerland on Wednesday.

"We have a lot more in us. We have to do better," she said.

Late replacements for Russia, Portugal could progress if they win and group leaders the Netherlands avoid defeat against Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

Portugal forward Diana Silva said: "Playing like we are, qualifying is still possible."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21104314
2Sweden21103214
3Portugal201145-11
4Switzerland201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22007256
2Iceland20202202
3Belgium201123-11
4Italy201126-41
View full Women's European Championship tables

