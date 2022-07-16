Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Lewis Fiorini worked with new Seasiders boss Michael Appleton at Lincoln last season

Blackpool have signed midfielder Lewis Fiorini from Premier League champions Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Scotland Under-21 international is yet to make his senior debut at City, but has been on loan to Lincoln and Dutch side NAC Breda.

He scored six goals in 44 games for third-tier Imps last term under Michael Appleton, who has now brought him to the Championship with the Tangerines.

"Coming to Blackpool was exactly what I wanted to do," Fiorini said. external-link

"Especially having worked with the gaffer before. I pride myself on providing the team with goals and assists, and hopefully I can do that at the next step-up in the Championship. I can't wait to get started."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.