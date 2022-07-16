Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Riley Harbottle played against Bradford City and Wolves in last season's Carabao Cup

Mansfield Town have signed Nottingham Forest defender Riley Harbottle on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old is Mansfield's fifth summer signing, and the second from Forest, following striker Will Swan.

Harbottle captained Forest's Under-23 team last season, but played two Carabao Cup games for the senior side.

"Riley had a few other options in League Two so we're delighted he's chosen to be with us," Stags manager Nigel Clough said. external-link

"He has some experience in the Conference with Wealdstone in 2021, so this will be his first loan experience in the Football League."

