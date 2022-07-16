Last updated on .From the section United States Major League Soccer

Bernardeschi has scored six goals in 39 games for Italy and 12 in 183 for Juventus

Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi has joined Toronto FC on a free transfer from Juventus.

The 28-year-old, who was part of Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad last summer, has signed a four-year deal with the Major League Soccer team.

He won seven trophies in five seasons with Juve, including three consecutive Serie A titles from 2018 to 2020.

Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne agreed to leave Napoli for Toronto FC earlier this year.

"We think he's a great fit for what we're trying to build here at TFC," said Toronto coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.

Bernardeschi came through the youth ranks at Fiorentina and had a loan spell at Crotone in 2013-2014 before moving to Juventus in a £35m deal in 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.