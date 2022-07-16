Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Max Kucheriavyi missed from the spot as St Johnstone suffered another shootout loss

St Johnstone are facing an early League Cup exit despite scrambling a late draw at third-tier Queen of the South.

A Lee Connolly header and Ruari Paton strike twice had Queens ahead, with Jamie Murphy's well-taken double replying for the 2020-21 winners.

Having been held at home by Annan in their opener, Callum Davidson's men now have just two points from two games.

They were again denied a bonus point as Murray Davidson and Max Kucheriavyi missed in the shootout.

With two games left, St Johnstone are six points behind group leaders Annan, who continued their storming start with a 4-0 home win over Elgin.

While it was misery for the Perth men, the other four top-flight teams in action - Livingston, St Mirren, Ross County and Kilmarnock - all won.

Livingston dug out an impressive and dramatic comeback victory at Championship newcomers Cove Rangers after having striker Esmael Goncalves sent off in the 25th minute for lashing out at Scott Ross.

Their task became even tougher when Iain Vigurs squeezed in the opener just before half-time, but Andrew Shinnie forced home an equaliser and Nicky Devlin rattled the winner into the top corner two minutes from time.

Andrew Shinnie (left) netted 10-man Livingston's leveller as they hit back to beat Cove Rangers

County earned a hard-fought first win to end Dunfermline Athletic's 100% start, with Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila's looping header separating the sides in Dingwall. Craig Wighton clipped the crossbar in response for Dunfermline, who posed Malky Mackay's side plenty of problems.

Striker Jonah Ayunga, who signed this summer from Morecambe, opened his St Mirren account with a quickfire first-half double to see off hosts Cowdenbeath 2-0.

Kilmarnock eased to a 3-0 victory at Montrose with Kerr McInroy netting his first goal for the Ayrshire side with a strike from outside box. Daniel Armstrong latched on to Mark Whatley's poor passback to slot the second and Oli Shaw added an injury-time strike.

Championship side Arbroath made it three wins from three with Bobby Linn's brilliant double the highlight as they hit back to win 3-1 at FC Edinburgh.

Dundee also have a perfect record so far with Cammy Kerr, Paul McGowan and Luke McCowan scoring in a 3-0 success at Stranraer for a second straight win.

Raith Rovers were held at home by League 2 Stirling Albion. Kieran Moore converted a Dale Carrick cutback to haul Raith level after Aidan Connolly's opener, but Stirling prevailed in the shootout to take the bonus point.

Elsewhere, League 1 Clyde stunned Championship hosts Greenock Morton 2-0 and Albion Rovers claimed a shock 2-0 victory at Kelty Hearts.

League Cup full-time scores

Peterhead 0-2 Dumbarton

Raith Rovers 1-1 Stirling Albion (Stirling win 5-4 on pens)

Montrose 0-3 Kilmarnock

Stenhousemuir 3-0 Fraserburgh

Buckie Thistle 1-4 Alloa Athletic

Ross County 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic

Clyde 2-0 Morton

Cowdenbeath 0-2 St Mirren

FC Edinburgh 1-3 Arbroath

Annan Athletic 4-0 Elgin City

Queen of South 2-2 St Johnstone

Cove Rangers 1-2 Livingston

Kelty Hearts 0-2 Albion Rovers

Forfar Athletic 0-3 Hamilton Academical

Stranraer 0-3 Dundee