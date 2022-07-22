Close menu

Arsenal sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City on 'long-term' deal

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta with new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko
Oleksandr Zinchenko (right) has signed a 'long-term contract' with Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal have completed the signing of versatile Ukraine player Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old flew back from City's pre-season tour of the USA to complete the move after Arsenal agreed a £30m deal, which includes £2m in add-ons.

He has signed a long-term contract with the London club and is their fifth signing of the summer.

"This is a boyhood dream come true, because I was a massive fan when I was a kid," said Zinchenko.

"Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas was playing here, I was just enjoying watching those games, that Arsenal. And obviously I started to love this club, so I am so excited and I cannot wait to play for this amazing club."

'A hope and smell for titles'

Predominantly a midfielder for his country, Zinchenko largely featured at left-back for the Blues, but only played 15 times last season as Pep Guardiola's side retained the Premier League title.

He says he has spoken to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta about his role in the team but would keep the details "private", adding: "If the manager tells me one day I need to be goalkeeper, I will be there."

Zinchenko worked with Arteta when the Gunners' boss was on the coaching team at Manchester City and says the experience played "the most important role" in his decision to move.

"Since the first day at City I knew that he's going to be a very good manager," Zinchenko added.

"I am here to achieve big things and I hope we can win some titles, and I hope we are going to fight for every title in which we are going to be involved.

"Even from the last season, I was watching Arsenal's games and I could smell it's coming, you know? The team is growing up so quickly and I think it's time. It's time to do our best and to achieve something big."

Zinchenko is the second player to move from City to the Emirates this summer.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus joined the Gunners for £45m earlier this month.

Technical director Edu said Zinchenko had been a "main focus" in their recruitment and backed the new recruit to help the squad reach a "different level".

Manager Arteta added: "Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility.

"He's a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City.

"It's not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence.

"Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I'm delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club."

Comments

Join the conversation

261 comments

  • Comment posted by SDC, today at 18:30

    A great player for us. Always demonstrated a brilliant attitude and very underrated. Best of luck in the future, Olek.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A good signing for Arsenal.
      But wasn't there a same HYS on this story just a couple of days ago?
      Why need a second one on the exact same topic?

  • Comment posted by Riding Fakie, today at 18:21

    This is an excellent signing - and I’m a Tottenham fan! It looks to be a really competitive top six next season.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 18:26

      VanImpe replied:
      The French, German and Belgian players are competitive in the top 6.
      Forest Green Rovers have English footballers if that is of interest.

  • Comment posted by leem0e, today at 18:24

    Well done Arsenal he's a good footballer,doesn't lose the ball cheaply,has a lot to offer going forward if encouraged to attack,not a natural defender, but excelled in the champs league...he also comes across as a decent human being ,which really is as important as anything else ,30 mill profit for city,everyone a winner,good luck Zinny lad

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:39

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      watch havertz goal in the cl final in 2021. zinchenko completely lost him giving him a free run on goal. he will suit arsenal just fine like clichy or monreal

  • Comment posted by hardman4city, today at 18:37

    Don’t think he was going to establish himself at City but I’ll miss him. He’s a great lad, plays his heart out and has a lot to his game.

  • Comment posted by dancro1, today at 18:25

    Great signing, another genuine winner with a good attitude that will help reinvent the club's ethos under Arteta. Versatile, experienced and still young enough to improve, this is a much better signing than arsenal were making 2-3 years ago when we panic bought Mari, Cedric and Willian to go with the 'quality' of Kolasinac, Luiz and Guendozi. Genuinely believe that Arsenal are building something

    • Reply posted by captainellie, today at 18:33

      captainellie replied:
      Genuine winners stay with genuine winning teams

  • Comment posted by Monksie, today at 18:29

    As with Raz and Gabriel, thanks for everything and all the best in the future (except when you play City, of course!)

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 18:37

    Great signing. Arsenal need strength in depth and squad rotation with the extra games in Europe. The futures looking good for us gunners. Very happy.

    • Reply posted by Clive Jefferies, today at 19:22

      Clive Jefferies replied:
      Champions League?

  • Comment posted by dmjnr, today at 18:22

    No mercy from City… decent signing for Arsenal, and a decent fee for City.

    • Reply posted by SR from EG, today at 18:56

      SR from EG replied:
      Sounds decent then, doesn't it

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 18:21

    Good business all round. Arsenal get prem proven 25yo players, MC get 75m for squad players. From a Utd fan

    • Reply posted by David, today at 19:11

      David replied:
      It’s a lot more than that if you including the youth players sold

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 18:35

    Arsenal have had a good transfer window. Will be interesting to watch their progression.

    • Reply posted by Reddevil1963, today at 18:57

      Reddevil1963 replied:
      This is a good signing. Two quality players from City. If Arsenal carry on signing players like this then possibly they could be contenders for the title. As a United fan I hope he has a good season and no doubt City would be nervous about playing against Zinchenko and Jesus. It's time Arsenal got some good players after getting rid of the flotsam. Here's to the new season.

  • Comment posted by Blue Mooner, today at 18:38

    Great attitude and will be sadly missed from a blue perspective but best of luck to him on his next chapter

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 18:35

    That Black and Gold kit is the best in the league

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 18:38

      NB22 replied:
      Adidas always come up trump's for us with some brilliant kits.
      This new one is very nice indeed

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 18:25

    Really good signing and versatile also, whilst proven in the Premier League.

    Arsenal need to get a few out of the door now though. They could field three different 11's with players that have played for the first team.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 18:24

    I'm not liking the club making us wait on official announcements of transfers lately when the players are already pictured with the team etc. I wish they would just annouce straight away

    Anyways on Zinchenko, this is a great signing who plays in multiple positions and can do it well.
    £30m for an experienced PL and International player in this market is a bargain.
    Hope it turns out well.

  • Comment posted by NORTHERN MONKEY, today at 19:02

    You will be sadly missed at City Oleksandr and wish you a fantastic future at Arsenal, your a great player but more importantly a great person!

  • Comment posted by boneyuk, today at 18:37

    I had a dream about Zinchenko. "Eat your cucumbers," he said, stroking a bag of chicken, "and you'll grow up to be big and strong like me".

    • Reply posted by keiron, today at 18:42

      keiron replied:
      Ermmmm....... OK.

  • Comment posted by Gforce, today at 18:22

    Another good signing.

  • Comment posted by Tacca, today at 18:25

    I have never thought much of Zinchenko at city but in his defence, he played most games out of position.

    Plus if you get a player Pep rates high enough to get in the side even out of position and Arteta wants for 30m, my opinion is probably wrong in fairness.

    • Reply posted by Al, today at 18:40

      Al replied:
      Yep!

  • Comment posted by all I want is a level playing field, today at 19:01

    Good luck in the future Olek..we will miss you at City ..A good sort is Olek

  • Comment posted by localceleb, today at 18:38

    Best transfer window arsenal have had in a long time, arteta army all dayyyy

