England completed a perfect three wins from three in Group A with another magnificent goalscoring display to beat Northern Ireland 5-0 and cruise into the quarter-finals.

With the substitutes giving head coach Sarina Wiegman a selection headache, you voted Fran Kirby your player of the match with 7.59, after she broke the deadlock for England.

Kirby just pipped substitute Alessia Russo, 7.17, who scored twice.

Northern Ireland's highest rated player was goalkeeper Jacquie Burns with 6.08.