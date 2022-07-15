Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Grace Clinton scored her first senior Everton goal against Manchester City in the Continental Tyres League Cup

Manchester United have signed midfielder Grace Clinton from Women's Super League rivals Everton.

The 19-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

"I have very much enjoyed my time at Everton and will always be grateful for the work they put into developing me as a player," Clinton said. external-link

"I can't wait to be part of it all and show my team-mates and the fans what I can do."

Clinton is an England Under-19 midfielder.

She added: "When I learned of United's interest, I was keen to hear about the plans of the club, and after speaking with [head coach] Marc [Skinner] he made the ambition here very clear to me."

United finished fourth in the Women's Super League in 2021-22. They start the 2022-23 season at Tottenham on the weekend 10-11 September.