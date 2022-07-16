Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Eight-time European champions Germany ended their Euro 2022 Group B campaign in style with a dominant win over Finland at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Germany had already won the group with a game to spare and produced another impressive performance against already eliminated Finland.

The only surprise was that it took 40 minutes for Germany to make the breakthrough, Sophia Kleinherne heading in from six yards after the overlapping Giulia Gwinn, released by Svenja Huth, had stood up a cross from the byeline.

Alexandra Popp doubled her side's lead within a few minutes of the restart, scoring for the third game in a row after an assist from half-time substitute Kathrin-Julia Hendrich.

Another substitute, Nicole Anyomi made it 3-0 with a low strike.

Germany will play Group A runners-up Austria on Thursday in the quarter-final at the Brentford Community Stadium and will return to Milton Keynes for the second semi-final on 27 July if victorious.

Dominant Germany impress once again

Germany have been European champions on eight of the 12 occasions the tournament has been staged, including winning the competition six times in a row between 1995 and 2013.

They went out in the quarter-finals in 2017 but have been in scintillating form so far in England.

A 4-0 win against 2017 semi-finalists Denmark, who had beaten them five years ago, was followed by a 2-0 victory over pre-tournament betting favourites Spain as Germany moved into the last eight in style.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg challenged her players not to let their standards slip and they responded with a resounding win as they had 33 shots, 13 corners and 63% possession, while Finland did not have a single shot on target or even a corner.

Sara Dabritz, Klara Buhl, Kleinherne, Popp, Gwinn and Marina Hegering all missed good chances for Germany in the opening 40 minutes before they got a much-deserved opener.

Finland had conceded three headed goals in their opening 4-1 defeat by Spain and again showed their weakness to the ball in the air as Kleinherne got the game's first goal.

The second came in the 48th minute as Popp became only the second player in the tournament's history, after England's Beth Mead, to score in all three group games, converting another header.

For Popp, this is her first Euros after ankle injuries kept her out of the previous two editions, and she only recovered from a serious knee injury in the spring after 10 months out of the game.

Anyomi added the third in front of a crowd of 20,721 - the 13th highest attendance in the competition's history and the best of the three games staged at Milton Keynes so far.

Finland, 29th in the world rankings, exit having failed to pick up a point from three matches with only one goal scored.

Germany continue their pursuit of a ninth title.

On this evidence, they will take some stopping.

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "It wasn't a brilliant performance. We have nine points, nine goals and you wouldn't have been able to believe that. If someone had a bet on that they would have made a lot of money.

"We really look forward to the next match. It will not be easy as it's a quarter-final so these are the best teams and Austria deserve to be there. We are a small favourite to win [that match] but we have to fulfil that.

"There are still a lot of great teams in the race, opponents like England, Spain, Austria so there are some great matches and we will prepare now for Austria."

Analysis - 'I can see an England v Germany final'

Former England forward Sue Smith, speaking on BBC Four

"Coming into the tournament, defensively was maybe where Germany were vulnerable, in the holding midfield role, and England - if they were playing them - could get around those positions. The midfield three provide such balance. Going forward they are frightening and don't have many weaknesses.

"This is a side that's gone through a transitional period but they're through that.

"It was really impressive. They've been tested in three different ways and come through them. They've impressed me with their intensity, energy and aggression.

"They play 4-3-3 but it can be fluid, they rotate, are great out wide and Alex Popp has been outstanding, the real leader with quality on the ball. They have a real togetherness and look one of the teams to beat.

"Austria were underdogs against Norway and will have no pressure and expectations to win. They can go out and enjoy their football.

"I might be slightly biased but I can see an England v Germany final, which would be so exciting for everybody."

Player of the match Däbritz Sara Däbritz with an average of 6.42 Finland Finland Finland

Germany Germany Germany Finland Avg Squad number 21 Player name Rantanen Average rating 6.40 Squad number 4 Player name Öling Average rating 6.07 Squad number 19 Player name Sainio Average rating 6.06 Squad number 6 Player name Auvinen Average rating 6.06 Squad number 9 Player name Kemppi Average rating 6.06 Squad number 20 Player name Summanen Average rating 6.00 Squad number 1 Player name Talaslahti Average rating 5.95 Squad number 14 Player name Kollanen Average rating 5.94 Squad number 7 Player name Engman Average rating 5.94 Squad number 8 Player name Ahtinen Average rating 5.82 Squad number 2 Player name Pikkujämsä Average rating 5.80 Squad number 15 Player name Kuikka Average rating 5.79 Squad number 11 Player name Heroum Average rating 5.78 Squad number 10 Player name Alanen Average rating 5.64 Squad number 5 Player name Koivisto Average rating 5.60 Squad number 18 Player name Sällström Average rating 4.87 Germany Avg Squad number 13 Player name Däbritz Average rating 6.42 Squad number 2 Player name Kleinherne Average rating 6.40 Squad number 11 Player name Popp Average rating 6.31 Squad number 16 Player name Dallmann Average rating 6.29 Squad number 9 Player name Huth Average rating 6.21 Squad number 14 Player name Anyomi Average rating 6.07 Squad number 15 Player name Gwinn Average rating 5.85 Squad number 23 Player name Doorsoun Average rating 5.77 Squad number 22 Player name Brand Average rating 5.71 Squad number 1 Player name Frohms Average rating 5.64 Squad number 5 Player name Hegering Average rating 5.54 Squad number 4 Player name Lattwein Average rating 5.25 Squad number 3 Player name Hendrich Average rating 5.25 Squad number 18 Player name Waßmuth Average rating 5.18 Squad number 19 Player name Bühl Average rating 5.17 Squad number 10 Player name Freigang Average rating 5.17