Match ends, Finland Women 0, Germany 3.
Eight-time European champions Germany ended their Euro 2022 Group B campaign in style with a dominant win over Finland at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.
Germany had already won the group with a game to spare and produced another impressive performance against already eliminated Finland.
The only surprise was that it took 40 minutes for Germany to make the breakthrough, Sophia Kleinherne heading in from six yards after the overlapping Giulia Gwinn, released by Svenja Huth, had stood up a cross from the byeline.
Alexandra Popp doubled her side's lead within a few minutes of the restart, scoring for the third game in a row after an assist from half-time substitute Kathrin-Julia Hendrich.
Another substitute, Nicole Anyomi made it 3-0 with a low strike.
Germany will play Group A runners-up Austria on Thursday in the quarter-final at the Brentford Community Stadium and will return to Milton Keynes for the second semi-final on 27 July if victorious.
Dominant Germany impress once again
Germany have been European champions on eight of the 12 occasions the tournament has been staged, including winning the competition six times in a row between 1995 and 2013.
They went out in the quarter-finals in 2017 but have been in scintillating form so far in England.
A 4-0 win against 2017 semi-finalists Denmark, who had beaten them five years ago, was followed by a 2-0 victory over pre-tournament betting favourites Spain as Germany moved into the last eight in style.
Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg challenged her players not to let their standards slip and they responded with a resounding win as they had 33 shots, 13 corners and 63% possession, while Finland did not have a single shot on target or even a corner.
Sara Dabritz, Klara Buhl, Kleinherne, Popp, Gwinn and Marina Hegering all missed good chances for Germany in the opening 40 minutes before they got a much-deserved opener.
Finland had conceded three headed goals in their opening 4-1 defeat by Spain and again showed their weakness to the ball in the air as Kleinherne got the game's first goal.
The second came in the 48th minute as Popp became only the second player in the tournament's history, after England's Beth Mead, to score in all three group games, converting another header.
For Popp, this is her first Euros after ankle injuries kept her out of the previous two editions, and she only recovered from a serious knee injury in the spring after 10 months out of the game.
Anyomi added the third in front of a crowd of 20,721 - the 13th highest attendance in the competition's history and the best of the three games staged at Milton Keynes so far.
Finland, 29th in the world rankings, exit having failed to pick up a point from three matches with only one goal scored.
Germany continue their pursuit of a ninth title.
On this evidence, they will take some stopping.
Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "It wasn't a brilliant performance. We have nine points, nine goals and you wouldn't have been able to believe that. If someone had a bet on that they would have made a lot of money.
"We really look forward to the next match. It will not be easy as it's a quarter-final so these are the best teams and Austria deserve to be there. We are a small favourite to win [that match] but we have to fulfil that.
"There are still a lot of great teams in the race, opponents like England, Spain, Austria so there are some great matches and we will prepare now for Austria."
Analysis - 'I can see an England v Germany final'
Former England forward Sue Smith, speaking on BBC Four
"Coming into the tournament, defensively was maybe where Germany were vulnerable, in the holding midfield role, and England - if they were playing them - could get around those positions. The midfield three provide such balance. Going forward they are frightening and don't have many weaknesses.
"This is a side that's gone through a transitional period but they're through that.
"It was really impressive. They've been tested in three different ways and come through them. They've impressed me with their intensity, energy and aggression.
"They play 4-3-3 but it can be fluid, they rotate, are great out wide and Alex Popp has been outstanding, the real leader with quality on the ball. They have a real togetherness and look one of the teams to beat.
"Austria were underdogs against Norway and will have no pressure and expectations to win. They can go out and enjoy their football.
"I might be slightly biased but I can see an England v Germany final, which would be so exciting for everybody."
Player of the match
DäbritzSara Däbritz
Finland
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameRantanenAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number4Player nameÖlingAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number19Player nameSainioAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number6Player nameAuvinenAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number9Player nameKemppiAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number20Player nameSummanenAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number1Player nameTalaslahtiAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number14Player nameKollanenAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number7Player nameEngmanAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number8Player nameAhtinenAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number2Player namePikkujämsäAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number15Player nameKuikkaAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number11Player nameHeroumAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number10Player nameAlanenAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number5Player nameKoivistoAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number18Player nameSällströmAverage rating
4.87
Germany
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameDäbritzAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number2Player nameKleinherneAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number11Player namePoppAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number16Player nameDallmannAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number9Player nameHuthAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number14Player nameAnyomiAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number15Player nameGwinnAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number23Player nameDoorsounAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number22Player nameBrandAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number1Player nameFrohmsAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number5Player nameHegeringAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number4Player nameLattweinAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number3Player nameHendrichAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number18Player nameWaßmuthAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number19Player nameBühlAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number10Player nameFreigangAverage rating
5.17
Line-ups
Finland
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Talaslahti
- 11Heroum
- 2Pikkujämsä
- 15Kuikka
- 5KoivistoSubstituted forAuvinenat 45'minutes
- 7EngmanSubstituted forAhtinenat 71'minutes
- 20SummanenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forSainioat 66'minutes
- 10Alanen
- 14KollanenSubstituted forÖlingat 65'minutes
- 18SällströmSubstituted forRantanenat 81'minutes
- 9Kemppi
Substitutes
- 4Öling
- 6Auvinen
- 8Ahtinen
- 12Tamminen
- 19Sainio
- 21Rantanen
- 22Rantala
- 23Myllyoja
Germany
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Frohms
- 15GwinnSubstituted forAnyomiat 45'minutes
- 23Doorsoun
- 5HegeringSubstituted forHendrichat 45'minutes
- 2Kleinherne
- 13Däbritz
- 4Lattwein
- 16DallmannSubstituted forFreigangat 77'minutes
- 9HuthSubstituted forWaßmuthat 64'minutes
- 11Popp
- 19BühlSubstituted forBrandat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hendrich
- 8Lohmann
- 10Freigang
- 12Schult
- 14Anyomi
- 18Waßmuth
- 20Magull
- 21Berger
- 22Brand
- Referee:
- Emikar Caldera
- Attendance:
- 20,721
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away33
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Finland Women 0, Germany 3.
Post update
Hand ball by Alexandra Popp (Germany).
Post update
Foul by Laura Freigang (Germany).
Post update
Elli Pikkujämsä (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Nicole Anyomi (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Essi Sainio (Finland Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tabea Waßmuth (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandra Popp.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Essi Sainio.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Katriina Talaslahti.
Post update
Attempt saved. Laura Freigang (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alexandra Popp with a cross.
Post update
Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Amanda Rantanen (Finland Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland Women. Amanda Rantanen replaces Linda Sällström.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Laura Freigang replaces Linda Dallmann.
Post update
Foul by Sophia Kleinherne (Germany).
Post update
Ria Öling (Finland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.