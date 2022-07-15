Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group B
FinlandFinland0GermanyGermany0

Finland v Germany: Euro 2022 Group B tie at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Finland

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameTalaslahti
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number11Player nameHeroum
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number2Player namePikkujämsä
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number15Player nameKuikka
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number5Player nameKoivisto
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number7Player nameEngman
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number20Player nameSummanen
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number10Player nameAlanen
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number14Player nameKollanen
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number18Player nameSällström
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number9Player nameKemppi
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Germany

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFrohms
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number15Player nameGwinn
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number23Player nameDoorsoun
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number5Player nameHegering
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number2Player nameKleinherne
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number13Player nameDäbritz
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number4Player nameLattwein
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number16Player nameDallmann
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number9Player nameHuth
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number11Player namePopp
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number19Player nameBühl
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Finland

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Talaslahti
  • 11Heroum
  • 2Pikkujämsä
  • 15Kuikka
  • 5Koivisto
  • 7Engman
  • 20Summanen
  • 10Alanen
  • 14Kollanen
  • 18Sällström
  • 9Kemppi

Substitutes

  • 4Öling
  • 6Auvinen
  • 8Ahtinen
  • 12Tamminen
  • 19Sainio
  • 21Rantanen
  • 22Rantala
  • 23Myllyoja

Germany

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Frohms
  • 15Gwinn
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 5Hegering
  • 2Kleinherne
  • 13Däbritz
  • 4Lattwein
  • 16Dallmann
  • 9Huth
  • 11Popp
  • 19Bühl

Substitutes

  • 3Hendrich
  • 8Lohmann
  • 10Freigang
  • 12Schult
  • 14Anyomi
  • 18Waßmuth
  • 20Magull
  • 21Berger
  • 22Brand
Referee:
Emikar Caldera

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Linda Dallmann following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Klara Bühl with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Eveliina Summanen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

  9. Post update

    Klara Bühl (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nora Heroum (Finland Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Klara Bühl.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Elli Pikkujämsä.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany32106067
2Spain31114314
3Denmark311114-34
4Finland301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21104314
2Sweden21103214
3Portugal201145-11
4Switzerland201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22007256
2Iceland20202202
3Belgium201123-11
4Italy201126-41
View full Women's European Championship tables

