Attempt missed. Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Linda Dallmann following a corner.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Finland
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameTalaslahtiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number11Player nameHeroumAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number2Player namePikkujämsäAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number15Player nameKuikkaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number5Player nameKoivistoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameEngmanAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number20Player nameSummanenAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number10Player nameAlanenAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number14Player nameKollanenAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameSällströmAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number9Player nameKemppiAverage rating
6.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Germany
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFrohmsAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number15Player nameGwinnAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number23Player nameDoorsounAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number5Player nameHegeringAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number2Player nameKleinherneAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number13Player nameDäbritzAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameLattweinAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number16Player nameDallmannAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number9Player nameHuthAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number11Player namePoppAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number19Player nameBühlAverage rating
6.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Finland
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Talaslahti
- 11Heroum
- 2Pikkujämsä
- 15Kuikka
- 5Koivisto
- 7Engman
- 20Summanen
- 10Alanen
- 14Kollanen
- 18Sällström
- 9Kemppi
Substitutes
- 4Öling
- 6Auvinen
- 8Ahtinen
- 12Tamminen
- 19Sainio
- 21Rantanen
- 22Rantala
- 23Myllyoja
Germany
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Frohms
- 15Gwinn
- 23Doorsoun
- 5Hegering
- 2Kleinherne
- 13Däbritz
- 4Lattwein
- 16Dallmann
- 9Huth
- 11Popp
- 19Bühl
Substitutes
- 3Hendrich
- 8Lohmann
- 10Freigang
- 12Schult
- 14Anyomi
- 18Waßmuth
- 20Magull
- 21Berger
- 22Brand
- Referee:
- Emikar Caldera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Klara Bühl with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Eveliina Summanen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Huth.
Post update
Klara Bühl (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nora Heroum (Finland Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Klara Bühl.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Elli Pikkujämsä.
Post update
Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.