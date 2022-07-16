Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Spain boss Jorge Vilda believes facing England will be "the toughest game in the Euros" after their late victory over Denmark set up a quarter-final against the Lionesses in the European Women's Championship.

Marta Cardona headed in the 90th-minute winner to confirm Spain's last-eight spot - though they only needed a draw in Brentford.

Vilda's side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, finished second in Group B with two wins from their opening three games.

They dominated possession against a stubborn Denmark side, who needed victory to go through.

Spain will now face England on Wednesday, 20 July in Brighton for a place in the semi-finals.

Vilda said: "I think it will be the toughest game in the Euros given the level England are playing at - and that they are the host nation, their fans are behind them - but that is something that motivates us.

"We like a challenge. Now we need to recover well, knowing we are up against a contender for this competition."

Spain created plenty of chances but struggled to break down Denmark, who carried a huge threat on the counter-attack with Chelsea forward Pernille Harder impressive.

It was Harder who created the first big chance of the match, laying it off to team-mate Karen Holmgaard, who wanted an extra touch when a first-time shot was the better option.

Harder then raced onto a through-ball but could not chip it over Spain goalkeeper Sandro Panos, before linking up with Rikke Madsen, only to force a save at the near post from a tight angle.

Spain eventually settled into a rhythm and should have taken the lead through Athenea del Castillo but she could not nod it over the line in a scramble from close range.

Both managers made changes early in the second half as Denmark worked tirelessly to win the ball back and Spain craved the opening they needed to take the lead.

Eventually it came as Cardona rose highest at the back post to head in the late winner and end Denmark's hopes.

It was an unconvincing display from Spain but, after losing Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas on the eve of the tournament, qualifying for the knockout stages will come with a sense of relief.

Spain through but not convincingly

Spain, ranked seventh in the world, were tipped to go far, given a large majority of the squad come from Barcelona who have reached back-to-back Champions League finals.

However, they had to battle to get out of the group stage.

They went behind within a minute of their opening game against Finland before bouncing back to win 4-1 - and were then beaten 2-0 by a Germany side who are threatening to go all the way.

Denmark put up a very good fight and knowing they had to win to leapfrog Spain in the group standings, they held out for as long as possible.

Harder was a constant menace and fired an attempt inches over the crossbar in the second half, before teeing up substitute Nadia Nadim, only for her shot to be tipped over by Panos.

Spain created plenty of chances of their own and will carry an attacking threat against England in the quarter-finals, but they look vulnerable out of possession.

Before the game, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Vicky Losada told BBC TV "we've not seen the Spanish side that we were expecting" and this narrow success did very little to change that view.

'We fought for our lives'

Denmark boss Lars Sondergaard, said: "We knew this was the group of death, unfortunately we were the ones who died. But we fought for our lives.

"I told the players, 'it is one of the best games you have played for a couple of years', the future is bright.

"We improved a lot and developed a lot in the tournament. The players had teary eyes."

Player of the match Cardona Marta Cardona with an average of 7.78 Denmark Denmark Denmark

Spain Spain Spain Denmark Avg Squad number 10 Player name Harder Average rating 6.32 Squad number 11 Player name Veje Average rating 6.23 Squad number 4 Player name Sevecke Average rating 6.06 Squad number 3 Player name Pedersen Average rating 5.94 Squad number 1 Player name Christensen Average rating 5.92 Squad number 15 Player name Møller Kühl Average rating 5.79 Squad number 19 Player name Thomsen Average rating 5.69 Squad number 5 Player name Boye Average rating 5.68 Squad number 6 Player name Holmgaard Average rating 5.52 Squad number 17 Player name Madsen Average rating 5.46 Squad number 13 Player name Junge Average rating 5.35 Squad number 12 Player name Larsen Average rating 5.00 Squad number 8 Player name Holmgaard Average rating 4.96 Squad number 9 Player name Nadim Average rating 4.90 Squad number 7 Player name Troelsgaard Average rating 4.84 Spain Avg Squad number 11 Player name Cardona Average rating 7.78 Squad number 17 Player name García Average rating 7.54 Squad number 13 Player name Paños Average rating 7.31 Squad number 9 Player name González Average rating 7.16 Squad number 3 Player name Aleixandri Average rating 7.05 Squad number 2 Player name Batlle Average rating 6.96 Squad number 8 Player name Mariona Caldentey Average rating 6.87 Squad number 16 Player name Mapi León Average rating 6.85 Squad number 12 Player name Patri Guijarro Average rating 6.83 Squad number 19 Player name Carmona Average rating 6.81 Squad number 4 Player name Paredes Average rating 6.78 Squad number 21 Player name García Average rating 6.71 Squad number 6 Player name Bonmatí Average rating 6.60 Squad number 15 Player name Ouahabi Average rating 6.52 Squad number 10 Player name del Castillo Average rating 6.48