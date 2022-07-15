Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Spain were beaten 2-0 by Germany on Tuesday, but will join the eight-time tournament winners in the knockout stages with a win or draw against Denmark

Women's Euro 2022 - Denmark v Spain Date: Saturday, 16 July Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: BBC iPlayer and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Spain will set up a Euro 2022 quarter-final against England if they avoid defeat by Denmark on Saturday.

The Danes, currently third in Group B, must beat the pre-tournament favourites to book a meeting with the Lionesses in the last eight.

The teams go into the game level on three points, but Spain sit above Denmark because of their superior goal difference.

"Tomorrow is a final we want to win," said Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

"It is the only objective. If you go out to get a draw or speculate on the result, it can end badly."

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard, meanwhile, described Saturday's crucial game as the "most important" of his time as national head coach.

"I have told the players this is the game of the year, but hopefully there will be another game of the year in a few days' time," he said.

"We're very satisfied that we've come so far and that we get to play a decider in the final group game, but of course we would like to go one step further."

"We know that we're the underdogs. We know it's going to be hard, but we're looking forward to it."

Sondergaard is likely to have a full squad to choose from, with forward Kathrine Kuhl available after missing the win over Finland through suspension.

Spain defender Laia Aleixandri missed training on Thursday with a minor hamstring injury but will take part in Friday evening's session with the rest of the squad.