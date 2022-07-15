Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Malik Tillman made seven appearances for Bayern Munich last season

Malik Tillman has joined Rangers on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, with the Ibrox side having an option to buy the attacking midfielder.

Tillman, 20, made seven appearances for the German champions last season, and made his international debut for USA last month.

He becomes Rangers' fifth signing of the summer.

"I am really excited to sign for Rangers and I'm looking forward to getting started," said Tillman.

"It is a new challenge for me at a huge club."

He joins Rabbi Matondo, Antonio Colak, John Souttar and Tom Lawrence in moving to the Europa League finalists.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told the Rangers website: "He is an exciting young talent who will further add to our attacking options."

Meanwhile, English Premier League side Brighton and Dutch champions Ajax have held initial talks with Rangers over the potential signing of defender Calvin Bassey.

