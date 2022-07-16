The final whistle blew, Northern Ireland's journey at Euro 2022 was over. Yet the party had just begun.

Northern Ireland's players were straight over to the corner at St Mary's to applaud the Green and White Army, who had not stopped singing from the first minute.

In response, Sweet Caroline and Freed From Desire - two favourites on the GAWA soundtrack - became songs of unison between fans and players, who were embracing every single moment.

England players, on their lap of honour after another strong performance, stopped to applaud and take in what they were witnessing. The host fans were filming it all, almost like they couldn't believe such a noise from one small corner in the ground.

Northern Ireland's fairytale journey has been well covered by now, and Kenny Shiels' side head back to Northern Ireland with their heads held high.

Yes, they lost all three games and only scored one goal, but this tournament was always about much more than that.

The scenes at full-time will create memories to last a lifetime - it was truly special.

However, well after the thousands of fans drifted off into the Southampton night, many of this group of players will begin to filter back into normal life after two weeks of living a dream.

This is a group of retail workers, students, teachers and funeral directors - and that highlights the challenges ahead if we are to witness those memorable scenes in the future.

They had six months of full-time preparation in the build-up to this tournament, but that suddenly is no more.

Shiels, who described Northern Ireland's fans as "the best in the world", will have to build once more if this underdog story is to be repeated - and it will only happen if backing is provided to capitalise on the momentum this history-making group has provided.

There could be a changing of the guard with four players over the age of 35. Defender Ashley Hutton announced her retirement following the game, while many of the young players in the squad tasted one of football's biggest stages.

"Nobody used to come and watch us, nobody cared, and now we have fans travelling across in their thousands," said striker Simone Magill, who was injured in Northern Ireland's first game.

"It's amazing for us to see how the game has changed so much, for all the young boys and girls who have been inspired by our journey that can continue.

"We need to go heavy now and make sure this is going to have a lasting legacy, whether that is the association, the government or other governing bodies, we need this to push on now.

"We need to make sure that they are willing to help and they just didn't want to be associated when we were in the limelight.

"This is the really crucial point now in making sure the legacy will last and this is a real turning point."

Simone Magill injured her ACL in the opening game

Magill added she was "very confident" the women's game in Northern Ireland wouldn't fall by the wayside. It should also be pointed out the country's Women's Premiership, where the majority of the squad play, is continuing to grow year upon year and provide the talent for the future.

"That would be the worst thing to happen, for us to get to this stage and for it to die off," said Aston Villa forward Magill, 27.

"We can't afford for that to happen. We need to push on now.

"A lot of people have been very supportive, looking to invest and looking to improve the game. There is a genuine interest and a want for it.

"I think the demand is there now and that demand has to be met. Hopefully that will happen."

It is now the chance to ensure this seismic moment is not a one-off.

'We are trying to prepare for the future'

Shiels has already targeted repeating Northern Ireland's feat by guiding them to Euro 2025 and said his team "have to be adaptable" moving forward.

"Getting better never stops," Shiels added, before admitting the majority of his squad returning to a part-time set-up and balancing jobs with their football will be "psychologically tough for them".

"I hope we can ready again to go back to where there they were," he said.

"It's sad, I know, I can't do anything about that. It would be great if we could stay in a full-time environment, it would be fantastic for the players.

"Who knows? Further down the road, the next generation is what I am looking at now. We are trying to prepare for the future."

Kenny Shiels said his players need to adapt as they return to part-time football

Midfielder Rachel Furness added the players will be "pushing for more support".

"The federation has been fantastic in the lead-up to this tournament, turning the girls full-time for six months," she said. "For me now, it needs to only get stronger.

"It needs to get stronger and better so we can continue to qualify for major tournaments. I'm hoping this is only the start for women's football in Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland's Euros have come an end. It was for those who paved the way in the past. For those who are able to enjoy this historic success. But, now, it has to be about those to come.