Ian Maatsen: Burnley sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan

Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Ian Maatsen made 40 Championship appearances for Coventry City last season
Burnley have signed defender Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship with Coventry, playing 42 times for the Sky Blues.

Maatsen, a Netherlands youth international who has made one senior Chelsea appearance, also spent time on loan with Charlton in 2020-21.

"I'm excited to come here and play for Burnley - a big club and new challenge which I'm ready for," he said.

"It's a different town, but a new challenge. I look forward to meeting new people and this season will be good for me."

Maatsen is Burnley's seventh summer signing, with Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Samuel Bastien and Josh Cullen all joining Vincent Kompany's side.

