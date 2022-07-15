Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Liam Coyle picked up seven yellow cards and one red in his 22 appearances for Accrington Stanley last season

Accrington Stanley midfielder Liam Coyle has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the League One club.

The 22-year-old joined from Liverpool in July 2021 and has gone on to make 22 senior appearances for Stanley.

"It means a lot to me to sign this new contract," he told the club's website.

"I came in last season and I felt I had a point to prove, I had a year's contract and knew I had to knuckle down and work hard and do my best."