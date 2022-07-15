Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cedric Kipre played 17 times for West Brom last season

Cardiff City have signed West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre on a season-long loan.

Kipre, 25, has been allowed to leave the Hawthorns having made 20 appearances since joining Albion from Wigan Athletic in September 2020.

The centre-back had been a regular for the Latics, having previously played for Motherwell and for Leicester City as a youngster.

He becomes Cardiff manager Steve Morison's 12th signing of the summer.

West Brom paid a reported £900,000 to sign Kipre on a four-year deal following their promotion to the Premier League two summers ago, but the former Ivory Coast Under-23 international has struggled for regular game-time with Albion.

"I want to see competition across the board and to see players having to push each other," Morison told the club website.

"That's what Cedric brings and I'm really pleased to have him in the building.

"He's got really good experience, he's played loads of games in the Championship, he's at a great age and he's a really good character.

"He's another one who wanted to come here and be a part of it, which is a really good coup for us."

Morison has overhauled Cardiff's squad following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, with Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins, Ebou Adams, Callum O'Dowda, Jak Alnwick, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Allsop, Andy Rinomhota, Romaine Sawyers and Sheyi Ojo already recruited this summer.

Midfielder Joe Ralls has agreed a new contract, with Will Vaulks, Alex Smithies, Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna, Isaac Vassell, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy and James Collins all leaving the club.

