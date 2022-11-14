World Cup 2022: Which World Cup star are you?
Last updated on .From the section World Cup
|World Cup 2022
|Venue: Qatar Date 20 November - 18 December
|Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Do you love your golf as much as Gareth Bale? Is your fashion sense on a par with Kylian Mbappe? Or maybe your personality is like Jack Grealish's?
With the World Cup fast approaching, take our quiz to find out which player you are most similar to.
- Obsessed with... SAS Rogue Heroes: Dive into the action behind the scenes of the epic drama
- Their dream home turned into a nightmare: A brand-new paranormal cold-case investigation