Linfield and Crusaders will compete for the Charity Shield on 6 August

The Northern Ireland Football League's Charity Shield will return for the first time in five years next month.

Irish Premiership champions Linfield will play Irish Cup winners Crusaders at Windsor Park on Saturday 6 August.

It is the first time the Charity Shield, traditionally a curtain-raiser to the new Irish League season, will have been played since 2017.

It has returned as part of NIFL's charity partnership with White Ribbon NI.

"It is fantastic to see the return of the Charity Shield to kick off the Irish League season and we hope fans will turn out in force not only to enjoy the game but to support the great work of White Ribbon NI," said Neil Coleman, NIFL head of marketing and communications.

The 2022/23 Irish Premiership campaign begins the weekend after the Charity Shield, with champions Linfield at home to Portadown and the Crues hosting Dungannon Swifts.