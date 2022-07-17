Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England broke their own tournament record to beat Norway 8-0 on Monday and book their place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals

England became the first team to qualify for the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with an astonishing 8-0 win against Norway on Monday.

The Lionesses have since been joined by Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands but who else is likely to reach the knockout stages?

BBC Sport guides you through the permutations.

Who is through from each group?

Group A: England, Austria

Group B: Germany, Spain

Group C: Sweden, Netherlands

Group D: France

England clinched their place in the knockout stages as group winners with Monday's thumping victory over Norway, before finishing their group campaign in style with a 5-0 win against Northern Ireland on Friday.

The Norwegians could still have joined the Lionesses in the last eight by beating Austria, but Irene Fuhrmann's side beat the 2013 finalists at the Amex Stadium to finish as Group A runners-up.

Northern Ireland finish bottom of the group with three defeats from their three matches.

Group B

Germany maintained their 100% record with victory over Finland in the final group game, sealing top spot and avoiding a quarter-final meeting with hosts England.

Instead, the eight-time European champions face Austria in the last eight.

Spain clinched a late victory in their last group game against Denmark to take second spot and set up a quarter-final against the Lionesses.

Denmark finish third, while three straight defeats means Finland end up bottom of the group.

Group C

It was all to play for in Group C heading into the final games, with all four teams still in with a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Sweden, runners-up in 1987, thrashed Portugal 5-0 to top the group and maintain their record of reaching the knockout stage of every Euros they have qualified for.

Defending champions the Netherlands beat Switzerland 4-1 to take the second qualifying spot and set up a tantalising quarter-final meeting with France.

Switzerland and Portugal managed to pick up just a point apiece in the group and are heading home.

Group D

France have already qualified as group winners after thumping Italy and edging past Belgium in their opening two group games.

Fourth-placed Italy must beat Belgium and hope Iceland fail to beat France to reach the knockouts. Now for the tricky part.

Iceland will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat France, if both Monday's games end in a draw, or with a defeat if Italy draw 0-0 with Belgium. If Iceland lose and Italy v Belgium finishes 1-1, second place will be decided on overall goal difference, then goals scored, then the teams' disciplinary record, then their Uefa coefficient ranking. Iceland have to win if the game between Italy and Belgium ends in any draw other than 0-0 or 1-1.

Belgium will advance to the knockout stages if they win and Iceland lose to France, but will miss out if they draw 0-0. If Belgium draw by any scoreline apart from 0-0 or 1-1, Belgium will qualify as long as Iceland are beaten.