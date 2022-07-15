Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Calvin Bassey (left) excelled for Rangers last term domestically and in Europe

Premier League side Brighton and Dutch champions Ajax have held initial talks with Rangers over the potential signing of defender Calvin Bassey.

No formal bids have been lodged, but the Ibrox club want at least £20m for the 22-year-old, who is being tracked by several clubs across Europe.

Bassey was a standout for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side last term as they reached the Europa League final.

The Nigeria international has two years remaining on his Rangers contract.

The versatile defender, who can play left-back and centre-back, signed a four-year deal at Ibrox in the summer of 2020 after joining from Leicester City.

The Rangers board sanctioned a deal for Bassey's international team-mate Joe Aribo to leave the club and join Southampton last week.

Van Bronckhorst's men begin their competitive campaign in a fortnight, when they travel to Livingston on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.