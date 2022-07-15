Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Jordan Henderson & Mohamed Salah score in Singapore friendly
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 friendly win against Crystal Palace in Singapore.
Henderson put Liverpool ahead from Harvey Elliott's pull-back, before Salah struck with a 20-yard left-footed shot early in the second half.
The only worry for Liverpool was an injury to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first half.
Liverpool had been beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on Tuesday in a friendly held in Bangkok, Thailand.
At the National Stadium it was a routine victory for the Reds, who last season won the FA Cup and League Cup, came second behind Manchester City in the Premier League and lost in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.
Palace's squad included only 11 senior players from 2021-22, with some not able to meet the country's entry requirements while others did not travel for fitness reasons.
Liverpool changed their entire starting 11 at half-time, and made a further nine changes in the second half, while Palace made two blocks of five substitutes each.
The Reds had chances to record a bigger victory but Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho were unable to convert chances, while Palace struggled to break down the Liverpool defence.
Elsewhere, Newcastle gained a 3-0 win over German third-tier side 1860 Munich thanks to goals from Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes in a match played at the Saalfelden Arena in Austria.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
Henderson will be irreplaceable for England come the World Cup.
He should be the 'Captain' outright for the world cup with his experience,skill sets and leadership qualities...
Trent is a must a right back also.
Can't wait for the new season to begin and the new stand is coming along just nicely
# 6 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 (European Royalty)
What happened to all the BS about players being exhausted and needing time off?