Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Jordan Henderson & Mohamed Salah score in Singapore friendly

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments155

Singapore
The match was played at the National Stadium in Singapore with a crowd of about 50,000

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a 2-0 friendly win against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Henderson put Liverpool ahead from Harvey Elliott's pull-back, before Salah struck with a 20-yard left-footed shot early in the second half.

The only worry for Liverpool was an injury to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first half.

Liverpool had been beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on Tuesday in a friendly held in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the National Stadium it was a routine victory for the Reds, who last season won the FA Cup and League Cup, came second behind Manchester City in the Premier League and lost in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Palace's squad included only 11 senior players from 2021-22, with some not able to meet the country's entry requirements while others did not travel for fitness reasons.

Liverpool changed their entire starting 11 at half-time, and made a further nine changes in the second half, while Palace made two blocks of five substitutes each.

The Reds had chances to record a bigger victory but Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho were unable to convert chances, while Palace struggled to break down the Liverpool defence.

Elsewhere, Newcastle gained a 3-0 win over German third-tier side 1860 Munich thanks to goals from Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes in a match played at the Saalfelden Arena in Austria.

  • Comment posted by EskimoJoe365, today at 16:18

    Good to hear that 31 players got some game time!!

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:56

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Not bothered about the final score, what I want to know is how is the preparations for the new season coming along. What is the fitness level of the starters, are the fringe players and youngsters stepping up and of course how are Nunez, Fabio and Ramsay coming along? Will Nunez be able to start from the first game and are the other two good enough to come on if needed?

  • Comment posted by JJ55, today at 16:15

    I am sure once they have played their warm up games , Liverpool will be again a force to be reckoned with this season in all competitions

    • Reply posted by reubenhamer, today at 16:19

      reubenhamer replied:
      um, this has kinda happened for the last 5 years, LFC lost to hertha berlin and some team ive never head of the when on to play every game last season and win 2 trophies......so some friendly where 1000 subs are made and they are playing at 20% really do not mean a thing.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:32

    Dave seems to really love Liverpool

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 16:39

    When 80% of the comments are people fishing for bait / trolling then who are they actually hoping to hook?

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 16:42

      Timefiller replied:
      I wish something could be done because these comments pages are almost unreadable.

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 16:26

    Excellent game - result.
    Henderson will be irreplaceable for England come the World Cup.

    He should be the 'Captain' outright for the world cup with his experience,skill sets and leadership qualities...

    Trent is a must a right back also.

    • Reply posted by feedthecat, today at 16:27

      feedthecat replied:
      No ! Just no.

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 16:51

    In Jurgen we trust!
    Can't wait for the new season to begin and the new stand is coming along just nicely
    # 6 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 (European Royalty)

  • Comment posted by Redarmy, today at 16:31

    The contest for the most cynical comment is on

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 16:27

    Great win for the reds, but remember Man Utd are going to win everything , for ever 😄😄😄

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 16:52

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Right so that was a great win but the other day when you were spanked was irrelevant?
      Only people like you are talking about united and what they might do.
      United fans are happy at progress, that's it.
      Only different view is fans like you that talk about united (unwarranted) and then claim you're not obsessed.
      Sad.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 16:19

    Has Nunez played football before? Awful.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 16:23

      dave replied:
      Including add-ons, agent fees, bonuses, commissions etc he cost £120Mln

  • Comment posted by HitmanHC, today at 16:15

    Hope Nunez is not another Andy Carroll?

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 16:24

      dave replied:
      Andy Carroll 2.0

  • Comment posted by mikey, today at 16:08

    oh look liverpool fans a hys on a liverpool friendly .maybe you will stop focussing on man utd now

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 16:15

      brackensmammy replied:
      🎻🎻

  • Comment posted by liam, today at 16:50

    I'm sorry but Oxlade-Chamberlain needs to retire. It's horrible watching a player rot away with injuries and he has my sympathies.

  • Comment posted by Symon Des, today at 16:46

    what a surprise an injury to oxlade!

  • Comment posted by PatrickLFC, today at 16:45

    Great run out for both teams. I'm off to watch the Utd parade now.

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 16:42

    Hopefully using 30 or 40 players in a game will soon be allowed in all competitions. This will obviously help managers to improve teamwork.

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 16:32

    Superb stuff. Quadruple number 2 is defo in the bag.

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 16:51

      thelantern1212 replied:
      When was quadruple number one?

  • Comment posted by The Earl of Chutney, today at 16:24

    2 English clubs ( 2 clubs that are located in England would be more accurate) playing in Singapore......!
    What happened to all the BS about players being exhausted and needing time off?

    • Reply posted by Count E Rhode, today at 16:26

      Count E Rhode replied:
      Never heard of pre- season tours?

  • Comment posted by Second Sight, today at 16:54

    No disrespect to either club and best wishes to both but Who cares it's a bloody friendly!!! Why is BBC giving this big headlines?

  • Comment posted by pezdel, today at 16:45

    Pointless friendlies

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 16:44

    The Ox would surely make an all time sick note eleven !

    • Reply posted by Anthony, today at 16:57

      Anthony replied:
      Along with Darren Anderton anyone remember him?

