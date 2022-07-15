Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Luis Lopes has scored 11 goals for Benfica's B side

Aberdeen have signed Benfica striker Luis Lopes on a three-year deal, their seventh summer signing.

The 22-year-old, who made his international debut for Cape Verde last month, joins for an undisclosed fee.

Lopes, also known as 'Duk', scored eight goals in 20 games for the Portuguese giant's B team last season.

"He is quick, strong and powerful and he fits our recruitment strategy perfectly," Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin told the club's website.

"He is a young player who still has a lot to learn, and he is not quite the finished article yet, but we firmly believe we will give him the platform to perform and continue his development.

"He's had a really good football education at Benfica, and I am sure he will come to Aberdeen, score goals, and make a positive impact."

Lopes, who has also represented Portugal at U18 and U19 level, will have to wait to make his Dons debut with the player now going through the same UK immigration process that has delayed fellow striker Bojan Miovski's arrival in Aberdeen.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani, defenders Jayden Richardson and Anthony Stewart, and goalkeeper Kelle Roos have also moved to Pittodrie in summer, while Celtic's Liam Scales has joined the club on loan.