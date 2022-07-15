Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England manager Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid prior to the team's final group game against Northern Ireland on Friday.

The Football Association says Wiegman will now "undertake a period of recovery at the squad's base camp".

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the side against Northern Ireland.

England go into the match having already qualified for the quarter-finals as group winners following wins against Austria and Norway.

They will play their last-eight game on Wednesday, 20 July.

"Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible," said the FA.

