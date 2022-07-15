Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Femi Seriki made his Sheffield United debut in the Premier League last year, as a late sub against Newcastle

League Two club Rochdale have signed Sheffield United defender Femi Seriki on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old wing-back has been with the Blades since joining from Bury in 2019, and made his debut in the Premier League as a sub against Newcastle.

He featured against Nottingham Forest in the Championship last term and had loan stints at Belgian side Beerschot and National League North club Boston.

"It's a step up playing league football," Seriki said.

"I'm really looking forward to getting going,"

