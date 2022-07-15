Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Bryn Morris scored once in 10 appearances in League Two with Hartlepool United last season

Grimsby Town have signed Halifax midfielder Kieran Green for an undisclosed fee and former Burton Albion midfielder Bryn Morris.

Green, 25, has signed a two-year deal after two seasons with the Shaymen.

Morris, 26, ended last season on loan in League Two with Hartlepool United and has signed a one-year contract.

Both players could make their debuts for the Mariners when they start their League Two campaign at Leyton orient on Saturday, 30 July.

