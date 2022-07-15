Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Jack Rudoni scored 16 goals in 91 league appearances for AFC Wimbledon

Huddersfield Town have signed AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old scored 12 goals in League One last season as the Dons were relegated to the fourth tier.

Town head coach Danny Schofield told the club website: external-link "I really like Jack as a player; it's no surprise to me that there was a lot of interest in him.

"We've followed him for quite a while and watched a lot of him in action."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.