Lee ‘excited’ by Wrexham project

New signing Elliot Lee hopes Wrexham can emulate former club Luton Town by rising up the leagues.

The forward has moved to the National League club from Championship side Luton, whom he had joined when they were in League Two.

The 27-year-old rejected offers from EFL clubs to join Wrexham, relegated from the Football League in 2008.

"I saw a lot of similarities in the project here to the project at Luton," he said.

"I was part of an exciting, attacking team at Luton in League One and League Two and climbing the leagues with them.

"It's something that always excited me and we scored a lot of goals at Luton.

"I'm hoping to link up with the likes of Ollie, Mulls and Jordan and I'm sure it will be a great watch."

Lee will join fellow forwards Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin and Jordan Davies, who between them scored 57 league goals as Wrexham missed out on promotion to the EFL.

He left Luton at the end of the 2021-22 campaign having spent the whole of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic and turned down offers from EFL clubs to join Phil Parkinson's side.

"I had a few chats with the gaffer and Wrexham is a really appealing place with the owners and the fanbase," Lee added.

"It's a massive club and a club that shouldn't be in the league that we're in.

"One thing the gaffer said to me was 'if you're part of the team that gets out of this league then you're going to be popular around here.'

"It's a big draw to hopefully come here and have a really successful period in the club's history and future.

"I can't wait to get going in front of the fans."