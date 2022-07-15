Close menu

Kyle Hudlin: Wimbledon sign Huddersfield striker on loan

Kyle Hudlin scores for Solihull Moors
Kyle Hudlin scored 15 goals for Solihull Moors last season, including in the National League play-off final

AFC Wimbledon have signed striker Kyle Hudlin on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

The 22-year-old joined the Terriers on a two-year deal this summer having most recently played for National League side Solihull Moors.

Hudlin scored 15 goals in 62 games for Solihull, including in the play-off final defeat by Grimsby Town in June.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase my talent in league football," Hudlin said.external-link

"I want to help Wimbledon to kick on and get back into League One - which is where we need to be."

