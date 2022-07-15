Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Aji Alese played for West Ham during their Europa League campaign last season

Sunderland have signed defender Aji Alese from West Ham United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Black Cats, promoted to the Championship via the play-offs last season, have added the 21-year-old to their squad for the new campaign.

Alese played twice for the Hammers first-team and also spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United, playing 17 games in total.

"It's amazing to be here and I'm happy the deal is done," Alese said. external-link

"I live five minutes away from West Ham's training ground and I've been there since the age of eight, so it could have been easier to stay but life isn't easy and I'm ready for the challenge."

Wearsiders boss Alex Neil added: "Aji is left-footed and he's really quick. I like having balance in my team and he was at a stage whereby he was really pushing to get into West Ham's first team, so we felt it was a really good fit for us."

