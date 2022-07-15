Nottingham Forest: Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey signs two-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest
Wales international Wayne Hennessey has signed a two-year contract at Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.
The 35-year-old goalkeeper joins from relegated Burnley after making just three appearances last season.
He remains first choice for Wales, however, keeping a clean sheet in their 1-0 World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine.
"It's a very exciting time to come on board and I can't wait to get involved," said Hennessey.
"It's a fantastic club. There's a great fanbase and the atmosphere at The City Ground is up there with the best in the game.
"It'll be a different level now that we're back in the Premier League."
Hennessey, who has played 103 times for Wales and is the country's third most capped player, started at Wolves before completing a £3m switch to Crystal Palace in 2014. He played 132 times for the Eagles over seven seasons but moved to Burnley on a free transfer last July.
"Wayne is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level over many years," said Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper.
