Christian Eriksen: Man Utd sign Denmark midfielder on three-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Christian Eriksen kicks the ball
Christian Eriksen spent the second half of last season at Brentford

Manchester United have completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford player has signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford.

"I still have major ambitions in the game. There is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey," Eriksen, 30, said.

"Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started."

Earlier in July, Eriksen agreed in principle to sign for United after his short-term contract at Brentford ended in June.

He is United's second signing under new manager Erik ten Hag after Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

'I am even more excited for the future'

Eriksen, who returned to football after having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at last summer's Euros, could have returned to Brentford.

He joined the Bees in January after being released by Inter Milan because players who have an ICD fitted are not allowed to play in Serie A.

In addition, his former club Tottenham were interested in re-signing him this summer.

But Eriksen, who signed for Spurs in 2013, opted for United after talks with Ten Hag.

"I have seen Erik's work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day," he said.

"It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

"Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future."

View more on twitter

Eriksen has scored 52 goals and provided 66 assists in 237 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and Brentford.

He will not fly to Australia for the final two games of United's pre-season tour, but will link up with his new team-mates before their trip to Oslo on 30 July, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, it is understood talks to complete the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax are progressing well.

However, a deal is yet to be done for the 24-year-old.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:12

    A good move For Man Utd, Eriksen will help to shore up the midfield and provide some much needed leadership on the field. The younger players will use his energy and experience to feed of him and hopefully up their game.
    Now all Eriksen has to do is remain healthy.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wait. So he has not had a medical before he signed as you just said you hope he remains healthy

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:06

    Not a United fan but honestly what a brilliant recovery from terrifying scenes. All the best to him!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:14

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Good move for Man Utd, not so good move for Eriksen unless all he cares about is money.

  • Comment posted by warksrobin, today at 15:08

    A rare show of sensible transfer business from Man Utd

    • Reply posted by JJPell, today at 15:18

      JJPell replied:
      I wouldn't say a 3 year deal sensible given his history and age.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 15:09

    No matter what your club allegiance is, you’ve got to wish this chap all the very best.

    Good luck Christian.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:25

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Man Not-Utd starting an ‘old man’s club’ as I hear they are also chasing Kante. No wonder De Jong is trying to avoid joining Not-Utd, he thinks he is too young for them!

  • Comment posted by Blues1990, today at 15:16

    All the people saying he should have stayed at Brentford because they took a chance on him, yes they did take a chance. A 6 month chance. If they wanted him for longer, they should have given him an 18 month-2 year deal.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He still would not have stayed at Brentford. I suppose he has thanked the club for giving him a chance of playing football again and will leave them to play for a club in London who are in the Champions League which he wanted to do

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 15:11

    Im firmly neutral but Loyalty and dignity mean absolutely nothing in society these days. Brentford literally took a chance on him, gave him a shot again when literally nobody else would after his thankful recovery. He then jumps ship given the earliest chance, im all for people going to better jobs etc cos they have to do whats best for them and their family but this just sits different.

    • Reply posted by Jabarri, today at 15:14

      Jabarri replied:
      I believe he was on a 1 year contract it expired so he was free to choose. I'm a Liverpool fan so not invested in this but I'm guessing this will be his last payday contract so no Brentford wouldn't have been able to offer it

  • Comment posted by Dozzio86, today at 15:06

    Surprised at the length of contract but good luck to him

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 15:09

    Good signing, quality player, someone who can pass

  • Comment posted by Lanc1979, today at 15:11

    I'll forgive him seeking a pay day at United after being at deaths door, but he's obviously not moving for trophies.

  • Comment posted by WhatAnEtonMess, today at 15:08

    Superb signing this
    Christian would fit into any team
    Welcome to Manchester United!

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:10

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Just shows how desperate Man Utd fans are for new players, even health risk ones.

  • Comment posted by Daz, today at 15:06

    Great. But please, please stop posting “stage” updates for United’s transfers. We know we’re crud at doing deals fast and all that matters is when a deal is done - signed, sealed, delivered. Nothing else!! Loving how all the other clubs are doing their business in what seems like hours to really highlight Utd’s incompetence.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 15:13

    Can only be for the money as Brentford play better football than Utd

    • Reply posted by Treble99, today at 15:15

      Treble99 replied:
      Played

  • Comment posted by hopelad, today at 15:10

    At last!

  • Comment posted by Happablapp, today at 15:09

    Absolute class player - proven in the EPL and exactly the type of character that United need around the place. Welcome, Christian! This guy is going to be mega for us!

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 15:11

      andrew replied:
      Type of character? What ditch the only club that gave him a chance at the first hurdle? Sounds a great character

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:09

    Eriksen decided that money was more important to him than winning championships, titles and trophies.

    • Reply posted by hopelad, today at 15:13

      hopelad replied:
      Or maybe he wanted to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world!!!

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 15:07

    One more over the line.

    Now let's see whether de Jong is willing to give up 17 million to join Utd. I certainly would...

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 15:10

      tony replied:
      As Jim Royle would say " my a......."

  • Comment posted by Owlerton Ozzie, today at 15:14

    What? More Manchester news?

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 15:25

      Elvis replied:
      No, this time it's from Stretford

  • Comment posted by Username, today at 15:05

    Welcome to the Theatre of Dreams Christian

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 15:08

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Cringe....

  • Comment posted by chapper1, today at 15:21

    The fact is was them or Brentford ( absolutely no offence intended Brentford ) tells you all about how far United stock has fallen

    Still, doesn't stop the obsessive coverage of this once great club - must be about 5 articles on United today?

    The United fans I know are embarrassed and a little bit bored - any chance of some more balanced coverage please?

    • Reply posted by Nixon Mclane, today at 15:22

      Nixon Mclane replied:
      No it doesn’t…

  • Comment posted by SimonB, today at 15:19

    Can’t believe a free transfer has upset so many ABUs

    • Reply posted by chapper1, today at 15:24

      chapper1 replied:
      Dont think its that squire - its the abhorrent obsession that now haemorrhages into pre--season

