Kwaku Oduroh: Derby County sign former Manchester City defender
Derby County have signed former Manchester City defender Kwaku Oduroh on a two-year contract.
The 19-year-old played for the Rams as a trialist in their pre-season friendly at Bradford City last week.
Oduroh is the 10th player to join the League One club since David Clowes completed his takeover last month.
"There were a lot of clubs interested after I left City. Derby came up and I really liked the sound of the project," he told the club website.
