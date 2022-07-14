Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Northern Ireland v England (European Women's Championship, group stage) Date : Friday, 15 July Venue : St Mary's Stadium, Southampton Kick-off : 20:00 BST Coverage : BBC One from 19:30 BST, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary.

Sarina Wiegman said "not to expect lots of rotation" for England's final group game against Northern Ireland, despite having already qualified for the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

England have progressed as group winners following victories over Austria and Norway.

Northern Ireland are bottom of the group without a win and cannot progress in their first major tournament.

"I believe in rhythm," said manager Wiegman, when asked about rotation.

"When you have nine days between the Norway game and the quarter-final it is too long. I think you need more rhythm and to keep the focus.

"You can't expect lots of rotation. During the game, probably - but not from the start."

There is competition for places in England's squad with Manchester United striker Alessia Russo coming off the bench to score against Norway.

Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone, Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood and winger Chloe Kelly were in good form in the friendly warm-up matches.

Asked whether players will be disappointed not to start against Northern Ireland - ranked 39 places lower in the world - in Southampton on Friday, Wiegman said: "Of course. We have 22 players and only 11 can start.

"We will do what we believe gives us the best chance to win the game. Of course some players will be disappointed but we keep communicating, we keep being clear about what we do and why we do it.

"Some people will be a little disappointed, which is understandable because if you weren't eager to play then you wouldn't be in the squad. They have to be ready to play if they come in."

'England could go on and win it'

Wiegman said there is "always" a risk of injury, but that has not affected her decision to name a strong team.

"That's always the case. Always things can happen at the level we play. But what we want to do is play a good game," she added.

"You are looking for the edge and things can happen, and another player will be ready. Of course we don't hope for that, but the priority is to keep rhythm and stay connected, communicating on and off the pitch."

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels said he "expected" Wiegman to stick to a similar starting XI.

While managing the Netherlands at Euro 2017, Wiegman made just two changes for their final group game having already qualified.

"It's traditional, especially for Dutch coaches not to change things, especially if it's going well," said Shiels.

"It's a strong squad and certainly one of the best teams in the world. It will be very intense especially from their end. They have great players, a great team.

"I can say this now we're out - I feel like they could go on and win the tournament. Most people feel that way. We will try our best to do something that our country can be proud of."

'These are the teams you want in the tournament'

England beat Northern Ireland 4-0 in their last encounter at Windsor Park in Belfast

It is not the first time England have faced Northern Ireland this year, with Shiels' side also in their World Cup qualifying group.

England won 4-0 at Wembley in October before recording a 5-0 victory at Windsor Park in April.

But Wiegman said it is "really good" to see countries like Northern Ireland competing in their first major tournament.

"For the development of players you need tournaments to become better and to know what to expect next time," she added.

"We can see they are trying to develop their style of play and I'm absolutely sure they will try to make it a competitive game [on Friday] and to get the best out of it - we will try to do that too."

England goalkeeper Mary Earps added: "I think it's great for them. I don't know too much of their players personally. I played with Rachel Furness for a few years and I'm really happy for her.

"They will be really pleased. They seem like a hard-working group and they are the kind of teams you want in the tournament. It's fantastic for them, but we are here to do a job."