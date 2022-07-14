Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

John Ruddy was released by Wolves at the end of last season after five years at Molineux

Birmingham City have made their third summer signing by recruiting former Everton, Norwich City and Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal to follow the arrivals of Norwich winger Przemyslaw Placheta and Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on loan.

Ruddy was released by Wolves in June after five years at Molineux.

"Lots of teams have been back already training, so I have been ticking over and doing my own bits," said Ruddy. external-link

"It is a massive club. You can see that from the infrastructure. I took a look at the squad and it is a very good squad - a lot of big characters, a lot of people who are still hungry for success, people with points to prove.

"I think once you have that blend, of experience with youth and the desire to achieve something, you are on to a winner already."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.