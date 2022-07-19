Close menu

Djed Spence: Tottenham sign Middlesbrough defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Djed Spence
Spence made 63 appearances for Middlesbrough before joining Nottingham Forest on loan

Tottenham have signed Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence in a deal worth up to £20m.

The England Under-21 right-back spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Spence, 21, has signed a five-year deal that incudes an initial fee of £12.5m and £7.5m in add-ons.

"I bring excitement, skill, speed. I just want to excite the fans and play well," he said.

Spence is Spurs manager Antonio Conte's sixth signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Fraser Forster, defender Clement Lenglet, midfielder Yves Bissouma and forwards Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

Spence, who joined Middlesbrough from Fulham's academy in 2018, scored three goals in 46 games in all competitions for Forest last season.

He was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and the PFA Championship Team of the Year, having won the Championship player of the month and goal of the month awards for March.

Spence said: "Last year was a great season, the stuff of dreams really.

"To play in the Premier League is a dream come true.

"I am just thankful that I have got here and I am going to get an opportunity to play in the Premier League at a big club like Tottenham."

Comments

Join the conversation

141 comments

  • Comment posted by Notts46, today at 09:52

    Spurs - You have got yourself a player, he was amazing for us on loan last year.

  • Comment posted by Chris Miles , today at 09:54

    Would have liked to see him come to City as a long term replacement for Kyle Walker. Think Spurs might just have played a blinder.

    • Reply posted by BillyBigBollaks, today at 10:02

      BillyBigBollaks replied:
      Maybe in a couple years for silly money

  • Comment posted by Thomas Lloyd, today at 10:01

    Excellent business in my eyes.

    • Reply posted by Salbor, today at 10:22

      Salbor replied:
      Hope they look after him. He was invaluable for us at Forest.

  • Comment posted by guyguy, today at 09:46

    What a steal of a signing. A young English lad with a lot of potential. Very excited to see what he can bring to the Prem

    COYS

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 09:46

    Why when referring to defenders do reports state how many goals they have scored? Surely this is irrelevant, wouldn't clean sheets be more appropriate?

    • Reply posted by steviestevos, today at 09:54

      steviestevos replied:
      Not in modern football. If Conte is going to play attacking wing backs you'd expect them to chip in with goals.

  • Comment posted by BiggyBear, today at 10:16

    Has Conte got Daniel Levy bound and gagged in his basement? There’s no way he would sanction so much transfer activity prior to deadline day otherwise.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 10:42

      Cole replied:
      Hope so, cause it's working!!

  • Comment posted by Hodor2012, today at 10:01

    Another good signing for Spurs, strengthening the wing back position

  • Comment posted by woz123, today at 09:57

    Good signing Spurs have had a good transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 09:56

    Another one we let go from the Fulham Academy for nothing

  • Comment posted by 1882 Loyal Spurs, today at 09:50

    Welcome to the champions league Djed.

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 10:08

      nikki7luc replied:
      For 3 games

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 09:48

    Spurs are backing Conte big time. Pressure on now next season. They MUST win a trophy soon.

    • Reply posted by Gurnard, today at 10:44

      Gurnard replied:
      heard that before :)

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 10:04

    A good player who will get better under Conte

  • Comment posted by tjs, today at 10:02

    Remember when Sessegnon was going to be the best full back in the league?

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 10:05

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Then Matt Docherty

  • Comment posted by Samson, today at 09:55

    If Conte wants him we get him. I like how this is going.

    • Reply posted by Gurnard, today at 10:51

      Gurnard replied:
      sound similar to Jose's riegn

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 10:04

    Saw him play a couple of times in the championship, he is rapid, but has no positional sense at all.

    If he learns to read the game he will be a top player, if not he will be a liability in the Premier league.

    • Reply posted by Cambo, today at 10:09

      Cambo replied:
      All rapid players have poor positioning. Its not as important if you know you can recover. Kyle Walker best example

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 10:01

    What happens if Djed gets Covid right before his Champions League debut? Would he still get his CL appearance bonus? Or will it be a case of 'Sick Spence none the richer' that the media headlines will be?
    I'll get me coat...er no actually it's too warm.

    • Reply posted by Actually Stanley FC, today at 10:14

      Actually Stanley FC replied:
      either way in the long run i think it shows Spurs are think A-Djed to the future, and it will turn out to be money well Spence.
      Can you grab my coat too while you're there....?

  • Comment posted by Tony Wallace, today at 10:26

    Great addition and one that excites me given his age & potential. Hopefully in Djed & Sess we have our next Walker/Rose wingback combo!

  • Comment posted by OutBack Warrior, today at 10:00

    He will do well.

  • Comment posted by TJ, today at 09:59

    Good going forward but had to rely on his pace a lot when making recovery tackles. Be interesting to see if he is still able to rely on that in the Premier League and isn't exposed too much

    • Reply posted by Ali_Spurs, today at 10:22

      Ali_Spurs replied:
      Kyle Walker made a fairly good living doing that his whole career.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 10:33

    Fantastic business for a player with a high ceiling of potential but who is already perfect for Conte’s system. Very please we got this done.

