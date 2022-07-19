Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have signed Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old right-back spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

He scored three goals in 46 games in all competitions for Forest.

Spence, who has played for England Under-21s, joined Middlesbrough from Fulham's academy in 2018.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

More to follow.