Lisandro Martinez: Man Utd agree to sign Argentina centre-back from Ajax in £57m deal

Lisandro Martinez
Martinez was Ajax's player of the year for the 2021–22 season

Manchester United have agreed to sign Argentina central defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in a deal worth up to 67m euros (£57m).

The 24-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

The move, for an initial £49m, is subject to a medical, personal terms being finalised and a UK visa.

The deal includes £8.5m in add-ons and £2.2m in solidarity payments to Martinez's former clubs.

He made 120 appearances for Ajax after moving from Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia for £6.3m in 2019, and also played for Newell's Old Boys.

Martinez has won seven caps for Argentina since making his senior debut in March 2019.

He is United's third summer signing after Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord and Christian Eriksen moved on a free transfer.

The Old Trafford club said it was "delighted" to announce an agreement had been reached with Ajax.

"The transfer is still subject to a medical examination and the contractual agreement of both clubs with the player," said the Dutch club in a statement.

"The defender is still under contract with Ajax until 30 June, 2025. Ajax agreed a transfer fee of 57.37m euros with the English side. That amount can increase to 67.37m euros through variables."

Martinez played under new United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and won the Eredivisie title with the club in 2021 and 2022, as well as the Dutch Cup in 2021.

He was also Ajax's player of the year for the 2021-22 season.

Comments

Join the conversation

267 comments

  • Comment posted by tyz, today at 15:20

    If he still plays maguire what's the point

    • Reply posted by bullybully18, today at 15:51

      bullybully18 replied:
      Apparently he can play as a holding midfielder, but I agree with you on Maguire.

  • Comment posted by Disco Barry, today at 15:15

    I remember when he was 25-30m at the start of June. Amazing incompetence from the Man U negotiation team, and they will pay for it the next time they want a player.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 15:18

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Next time and every time. Clearly Arsenal were in for him but the initial bid was around £30m. Quite how they’ve managed to pay double that is anyone’s guess. Arsenal certainly weren’t going to go beyond £45m given Zinchenko being available at £30m.

  • Comment posted by NotMyBoss, today at 15:24

    The lad is gonna be gutted when he finds out there is two clubs in Manchester.

    • Reply posted by Username, today at 15:36

      Username replied:
      Like Robinho was

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 15:25

    Overpriced, overpaid and over here.
    The milking of Old Trafford continues

    • Reply posted by plath, today at 15:48

      plath replied:
      it doesn't make me a good person. but i have to say... i love it.

  • Comment posted by NotMyBoss, today at 15:27

    Ajax can't beleive their luck. They've found the goose that lays the golden egg. Utd really are the gift that keeps on giving.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 15:46

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      In other walks of life a deal like this would be seen as corrupt. Ten Hag signs a player from his previous employers - for TEN times (nearly) what they paid for him only 3 years ago?

      I know football is different, he's developed, he's in demand etc, but that still seems a bit 'generous'.

  • Comment posted by Roshan, today at 15:24

    Taking prices paid for Maguire, Fred and Wan Bissaka into consideration, what a bargain!

    • Reply posted by TerraHawk, today at 15:26

      TerraHawk replied:
      You forget Sancho

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 15:14

    We've been mugged off again.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 15:28

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Looks like a fantastic partner for Harry Maguire. I expect Manchester United to have a rock solid defense next season following the signing of this beast of a centre half...

  • Comment posted by Fulwoody, today at 15:13

    They've overpaid again. Never learn.

    • Reply posted by ordinary footie fan, today at 15:17

      ordinary footie fan replied:
      They can afford it.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 15:16

    Fantastic player hitting his prime. Great signing

    • Reply posted by sm, today at 15:30

      sm replied:
      But not at 57m for a bench warmer, he was not dirty den's first choice from Ajax, panic buy again

  • Comment posted by Macca, today at 15:22

    He's 5'9. He's a 5'9 centre half. Good luck with that. 😂😂

    • Reply posted by Matthew B, today at 15:27

      Matthew B replied:
      You haven't got the first clue about Football at all, watch him play, he wins as many headers as any centre half in Europe, the stats back that up, he also reads the game superbly well and is very adept in possession. Very good signing.

  • Comment posted by Golden_Nuggets, today at 15:09

    Welcome to Manchester United!

    • Reply posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 15:14

      Noisy Neighbour replied:
      And thursday nights lad.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 15:15

    He’ll have to be a world beater if Maguire is his partner …

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 15:30

    He will probably score more goals than Nunez, who couldn't hit a cows arse with a banjo.

  • Comment posted by tronaldo, today at 15:18

    Rival fans clearly starting to get worried judging by the comments today. GGMU!

    • Reply posted by Ravis88, today at 15:22

      Ravis88 replied:
      No, it's been quite a while since Utd lost the fear factor the one had.

  • Comment posted by Muppets, today at 15:43

    Can play CDM, CB, LB & RB. He will turn out to be Man Uniteds best signing this summer

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 15:46

      Pen Factory replied:
      What a bit likes when Phil Jones was supposed to going to turn out to be United best ever signing?

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 15:36

    Ten Hags hopes to improve the situation at moan united by signing players from the deliveroo riders league. Result = no improvement.

  • Comment posted by skjorta, today at 15:34

    Man U are literally the term more money than sense.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 15:52

      John replied:
      Teams with the money will outbid smaller teams.

  • Comment posted by Username, today at 15:23

    Welcome to Old Trafford the Theatre of Dreams Lisandro, I glad we finally have someone who can play as a proper defensive midfielder ib the squad.

    • Reply posted by sm, today at 15:26

      sm replied:
      Central defender, if you want defensive midfielder sign one, not play someone out of position

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 15:16

    Another day, another HYS for Man United

    • Reply posted by deadlinesman, today at 15:20

      deadlinesman replied:
      And your the reason why it keeps happening with posts like this.

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 15:13

    It's the first of many!! (HYS s about it).

    But seriously, this looks another good signing and a statement of intent.

    Hopefully it will make for a more competitive Premier League, as United, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea also spend big to improve and compete with City and Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 15:15

      nozin around replied:
      man utd statements of intent:-

      pay way over the odds for a no mark defender
      sign freebie 31 year old

      🤣

