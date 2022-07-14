Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Strakosha missed just three matches for Lazio between the start of the 2017-18 season and the end of 2019-20

Brentford have signed Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old joins on a four-year deal after leaving Lazio at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

He made over 200 senior appearances for the Italian side since joining the youth set-up in 2011.

"I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.

"He has been number one at Lazio for a long time, which is very impressive. He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him."

Strakosha has earned 19 caps for Albania after making his senior debut in March 2017.

His deal is subject to international clearance and he will link up with Frank's squad on a pre-season training camp in Germany in the coming days.

Brentford's goalkeeper coach Manu Sotelo added: "He fits perfectly with the sort of goalkeeper we want here. He can give us a lot of solutions playing from the back, he is an outstanding shot-stopper and is very good positionally."

The Bees have also signed 18-year-old midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk on a three-year deal from Ukrainian side SC Dnipro-1.

