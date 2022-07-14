European Conference League: Crues progress amid late drama at Reds and Larne exit
Crusaders hit two late goals to snatch a dramatic victory in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round as Cliftonville and Larne exited.
Billy Joe Burns' injury-time goal saw the Crues win 3-1 on the night to seal a 4-3 aggregate success over Bruno's Magpies of Gibraltar.
Another Gibraltar side St Joseph's beat 10-man Larne 1-0 at Inver Park to win the tie by the same margin.
The Reds lost 3-0 at home to Slovakia's DAC who sealed a 5-1 aggregate success.
