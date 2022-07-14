Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jude Winchester's goal levelled the tie before Burns' dramatic injury-time winner at Seaview

Crusaders hit two late goals to snatch a dramatic victory in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round as Cliftonville and Larne exited.

Billy Joe Burns' injury-time goal saw the Crues win 3-1 on the night to seal a 4-3 aggregate success over Bruno's Magpies of Gibraltar.

Another Gibraltar side St Joseph's beat 10-man Larne 1-0 at Inver Park to win the tie by the same margin.

The Reds lost 3-0 at home to Slovakia's DAC who sealed a 5-1 aggregate success.

