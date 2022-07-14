Close menu

European Conference League: Crues progress amid late drama at Reds and Larne exit

Jude Winchester celebrates after notching Crusaders' second goal against Bruno Magpies of Gibraltar
Jude Winchester's goal levelled the tie before Burns' dramatic injury-time winner at Seaview

Crusaders hit two late goals to snatch a dramatic victory in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round as Cliftonville and Larne exited.

Billy Joe Burns' injury-time goal saw the Crues win 3-1 on the night to seal a 4-3 aggregate success over Bruno's Magpies of Gibraltar.

Another Gibraltar side St Joseph's beat 10-man Larne 1-0 at Inver Park to win the tie by the same margin.

The Reds lost 3-0 at home to Slovakia's DAC who sealed a 5-1 aggregate success.

More to follow.

