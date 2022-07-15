Close menu
Women's European Championship - Group A
AustriaAustria1NorwayNorway0

Austria 1-0 Norway: Two-time tournament winners out of Euro 2022

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Two-time winners Norway failed to reach the European Championship knockout stage for the second straight tournament after defeat by Austria, who booked their place in the quarter-finals as Group A runners-up.

Martin Sjogren's team - thumped 8-0 by England on Monday - knew only victory would be enough to secure second place in the group behind the Lionesses.

However, Austria dominated the first half and took a deserved lead when Nicole Billa headed Verena Hanshaw's delivery into the far corner.

Barbara Dunst and Billa shot straight at Norway goalkeeper Guro Pettersen midway through the second half as Austria continued to create the better openings.

Celin Ildhusoy struck the crossbar late on and Ada Hegerberg was denied by Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in the closing stages, but it was too little, too late from Norway.

"We had higher belief in ourselves than to be out of the tournament this soon," Sjogren said. "I feel totally empty."

Austria, semi-finalists in 2017, will face Group B winners Germany in the last eight.

Hosts England continued their perfect start to the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Friday's other Group A game.

Hegerberg and Co bow out with a whimper

Thanks in part to a star-studded attack featuring the likes of Hegerberg, Caroline Hansen and Guro Reiten, 2013 finalists Norway were many people's dark horses to advance to the latter stages of this tournament.

Hegerberg's return to the international fold earlier this year after a self-imposed five-year exile was met with huge excitement domestically and internationally, but the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner and her team-mates exit the competition in bitterly disappointing fashion after another lifeless performance at the Amex Stadium.

Putting Monday's astonishing defeat to the back of their minds was never going to be easy and Sjogren's team made a nervy start on the south coast, almost giving away an early penalty when Billa went to ground under the challenge of Guro Bergsvand and Julie Blakstad - but referee Kateryna Monzul waved play on and the video assistant referee opted not to intervene.

Pettersen fumbled Laura Feiersinger's powerful effort onto the crossbar moments later as Austria, sensing their opponents' vulnerability, began to increase the pressure.

Pettersen redeemed herself for her earlier lapse in concentration with a fine one-handed save from Billa, but she was unable to stop the striker's well-placed header from nestling in the bottom corner eight minutes before half-time.

Irene Fuhrmann's Austria had chances to double their advantage in the second half but Pettersen was equal to low, powerful efforts from Dunst, Billa and Feiersinger, before deflecting Lisa Makas' close-range effort agonisingly past the near post.

Norway committed bodies forward in the latter stages and registered their first shot on target in the final minute of normal time, Manuela Zinsberger parrying Ildhusoy's shot onto the crossbar.

Hegerberg almost snatched a late equaliser in added time, but another fine Zinsberger save sealed Norway's fate.

Nicole Billa, Norway, Austria, Euro 2022
Nicole Billa's superb header secured Austria's place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals at Norway's expense

'Everyone has a responsibility in this'

"I'm very disappointed on behalf of the team, for all the fans who took the trip to come here and support us, everyone who's been following us at home," Hegerberg said afterwards.

"Everyone has a responsibility in this, myself included. There has to be a brutal honesty in evaluating everything that's happened in the last few weeks in order to actually bounce back.

"We will have to find the answers and we'll have to work on it right away."

Player of the match

MakasLisa Makas

with an average of 8.00

Austria

  1. Squad number20Player nameMakas
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameGeorgieva
    Average rating

    7.91

  3. Squad number19Player nameHanshaw
    Average rating

    7.83

  4. Squad number12Player nameWienroither
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number15Player nameBilla
    Average rating

    7.56

  6. Squad number1Player nameZinsberger
    Average rating

    7.38

  7. Squad number7Player nameWenninger
    Average rating

    7.29

  8. Squad number9Player nameZadrazil
    Average rating

    7.21

  9. Squad number8Player nameDunst
    Average rating

    7.21

  10. Squad number17Player namePuntigam
    Average rating

    7.13

  11. Squad number10Player nameFeiersinger
    Average rating

    6.88

  12. Squad number18Player nameHickelsberger-Füller
    Average rating

    6.79

  13. Squad number11Player nameSchnaderbeck
    Average rating

    6.50

Norway

  1. Squad number14Player nameHegerberg
    Average rating

    5.83

  2. Squad number8Player nameRisa
    Average rating

    5.31

  3. Squad number7Player nameEngen
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number1Player namePettersen
    Average rating

    5.13

  5. Squad number22Player nameHaug
    Average rating

    4.82

  6. Squad number17Player nameBlakstad
    Average rating

    4.73

  7. Squad number11Player nameReiten
    Average rating

    4.45

  8. Squad number13Player nameIldhusøy
    Average rating

    4.42

  9. Squad number6Player nameMjelde
    Average rating

    4.09

  10. Squad number10Player nameHansen
    Average rating

    4.00

  11. Squad number18Player nameMaanum
    Average rating

    4.00

  12. Squad number15Player nameEikeland
    Average rating

    4.00

  13. Squad number4Player nameHansen
    Average rating

    3.91

  14. Squad number5Player nameBergsvand
    Average rating

    3.91

Line-ups

Austria

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 12Wienroither
  • 7WenningerBooked at 45mins
  • 11Schnaderbeck
  • 19Hanshaw
  • 17Puntigam
  • 18Hickelsberger-FüllerBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMakasat 72'minutes
  • 9Zadrazil
  • 10Feiersinger
  • 8Dunst
  • 15BillaSubstituted forGeorgievaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Georgieva
  • 4Degen
  • 5Schasching
  • 6Schiechtl
  • 13Kirchberger
  • 14Höbinger
  • 16Eder
  • 20Makas
  • 21Kresche
  • 22Enzinger
  • 23Pal

Norway

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pettersen
  • 4Hansen
  • 6Mjelde
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 17BlakstadSubstituted forHaugat 82'minutes
  • 18MaanumSubstituted forRisaat 86'minutes
  • 7Engen
  • 15EikelandSubstituted forIldhusøyat 64'minutes
  • 10Hansen
  • 11Reiten
  • 14Hegerberg

Substitutes

  • 2Sønstevold
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 8Risa
  • 9Sævik
  • 12Skoglund
  • 13Ildhusøy
  • 16Bjelde
  • 19Terland
  • 20Skinnes Hansen
  • 21Jøsendal
  • 22Haug
  • 23Mikalsen
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul
Attendance:
12,667

Match Stats

Home TeamAustriaAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Austria Women 1, Norway 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Austria Women 1, Norway 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Viktoria Schnaderbeck.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sophie Haug with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women).

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria Women. Marina Georgieva replaces Nicole Billa.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Vilde Risa replaces Frida Maanum.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lisa Makas (Austria Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Sophie Haug replaces Julie Blakstad.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Laura Wienroither.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ingrid Engen (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sarah Puntigam.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ada Hegerberg (Norway).

  20. Post update

    Manuela Zinsberger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by 51 36 15 6N 0 03 58 5W, today at 01:08

    38 comments (including this one) shows just how much interest there really is this over-hyped event.

    • Reply posted by Alison D, today at 01:21

      Alison D replied:
      Why are you commenting on it then seeing as you clearly have no interest

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 00:45

    Two words.....

    Verena Hanshaw,
    Elegant energy,
    Confident experience,
    Creative beauty,
    Defensive barrier

    Brilliant Viewing

    Nuff said

    Watch her

    Next time

  • Comment posted by CountFord, today at 00:34

    Sad for Norway. They have some quality players but it just hasn't worked for them. Think they need a change of coach and direction

  • Comment posted by Rodimtsev, today at 00:28

    I didn't watch the match but I just wish to share with you that any tournament without the participation of the USWNT is devalued to the level of putting a huge * mark behing the 'winner's' name.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 00:15

    Nor way

  • Comment posted by timetohearthefacts777, today at 00:13

    Back to the day job then.

  • Comment posted by SD1700852, today at 00:04

    I was at this game, Norway were so poor tactically despite the attacking power they possess. Think their manager needs to go tbh, Austria looked way better organised

  • Comment posted by john, at 23:36 15 Jul

    Norwegian women's football has not moved with the times.Lots of nations have invested and improved all aspects of their game .In this tournament the coach has been found out ...he only has a plan A .The reliance on an unfit Hegerberg just made it worse..

  • Comment posted by lozza, at 23:21 15 Jul

    Well that was at least one decent game in England's group. Pity the attendance wasn't as high as the football served up deserved. So one of the traditionally strong sides goes early. Can't wait for the rest of the group games and the knockout stages now England have finished their friendlies.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:12 15 Jul

    A major surprise for Norway to go out so early in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Ardganty, at 23:12 15 Jul

    Things are changing in women's football. Norway have gone backwards compared to 20 years ago, Austria and England have marched on with their professional setup

    • Reply posted by Rodimtsev, today at 00:30

      Rodimtsev replied:
      Next step is how to learn to kick the ball to a teammate instead of the opponent's player.

  • Comment posted by Steve P, at 23:04 15 Jul

    Great credit to Austia. Instead of playing for a draw they looked to win. Deserved to win 3-0. They will fight like mad against Germany. Not to be underestimated.

    • Reply posted by Rodimtsev, today at 00:31

      Rodimtsev replied:
      AUstrian women are MUCH better in skiing than they are in soccer.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, at 23:01 15 Jul

    Well done Austria. Onwards and upwards. Norway still hurting from the other day. Understandable to be mentally drained and have to play a few days later.

  • Comment posted by John Jones, at 22:59 15 Jul

    I don't know why the broadcasters feel the need to amplify the sound when the goal is scored. Some of these grounds have less than 20k supporters, and it's so amped, it sounds like 300k. I have to keep turning the volume down after each goal.

    • Reply posted by Rupert Marxism-Smythe IV, today at 00:50

      Rupert Marxism-Smythe IV replied:
      Kind of like Escape to Victory?

  • Comment posted by Bernt, at 22:44 15 Jul

    Sjögren is to blame. He has shown over many years that he does not have the ability to get the best out of the players. These are regulates in some of the best European clubs and the Norwegian national team has underperformed again and again in championships.
    He clings to his system and players are out of their best/preferred positions instead of getting the best out of what is available.

    • Reply posted by Bernt, at 23:01 15 Jul

      Bernt replied:
      Regulates -> regulars.
      Sorry for the typo.

  • Comment posted by John, at 22:41 15 Jul

    Norway seemed short on confidence. Couldn’t string a couple of passes together.
    No aggression shown until the last ten minutes. Did not deserve anything from the game.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 22:29 15 Jul

    Well, I didn't expect that. Thought Hegerberg's return would be the spark Norway needed to put up a real challenge.

    Reminds me a little bit of Germany getting dumped out at the 2018 World Cup group stage.

  • Comment posted by Nin, at 22:29 15 Jul

    Looks like England broke them.

    • Reply posted by zuma, today at 00:00

      zuma replied:
      Yeah, never recovered from the dive...

  • Comment posted by Be-Anchor five, at 22:27 15 Jul

    Norway unlucky to be eliminated. Entertaining game showing the women’s game has now caught up with the men’s in terms of quality but with less cheating.

    • Reply posted by Dave, at 22:48 15 Jul

      Dave replied:
      I don't think you can say Norway are unlucky, they lost 8 - 0 then in a must win game couldn't score. The women's game has improved immensely over the last ten years or so but the men's game is still far ahead. Until more women can take it seriously as a career it will always be second best

  • Comment posted by Threat of Gunbergs, at 22:22 15 Jul

    Bad luck Sjogren. I'm just double checking that spelling.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300140149
2Austria32013126
3Norway3102410-63
4Northern Ireland3003111-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22006066
2Spain21014313
3Denmark210114-33
4Finland200215-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21104314
2Sweden21103214
3Portugal201145-11
4Switzerland201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22007256
2Iceland20202202
3Belgium201123-11
4Italy201126-41
View full Women's European Championship tables

