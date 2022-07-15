Match ends, Austria Women 1, Norway 0.
Two-time winners Norway failed to reach the European Championship knockout stage for the second straight tournament after defeat by Austria, who booked their place in the quarter-finals as Group A runners-up.
Martin Sjogren's team - thumped 8-0 by England on Monday - knew only victory would be enough to secure second place in the group behind the Lionesses.
However, Austria dominated the first half and took a deserved lead when Nicole Billa headed Verena Hanshaw's delivery into the far corner.
Barbara Dunst and Billa shot straight at Norway goalkeeper Guro Pettersen midway through the second half as Austria continued to create the better openings.
Celin Ildhusoy struck the crossbar late on and Ada Hegerberg was denied by Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger in the closing stages, but it was too little, too late from Norway.
"We had higher belief in ourselves than to be out of the tournament this soon," Sjogren said. "I feel totally empty."
Austria, semi-finalists in 2017, will face Group B winners Germany in the last eight.
Hosts England continued their perfect start to the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Friday's other Group A game.
Hegerberg and Co bow out with a whimper
Thanks in part to a star-studded attack featuring the likes of Hegerberg, Caroline Hansen and Guro Reiten, 2013 finalists Norway were many people's dark horses to advance to the latter stages of this tournament.
Hegerberg's return to the international fold earlier this year after a self-imposed five-year exile was met with huge excitement domestically and internationally, but the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner and her team-mates exit the competition in bitterly disappointing fashion after another lifeless performance at the Amex Stadium.
Putting Monday's astonishing defeat to the back of their minds was never going to be easy and Sjogren's team made a nervy start on the south coast, almost giving away an early penalty when Billa went to ground under the challenge of Guro Bergsvand and Julie Blakstad - but referee Kateryna Monzul waved play on and the video assistant referee opted not to intervene.
Pettersen fumbled Laura Feiersinger's powerful effort onto the crossbar moments later as Austria, sensing their opponents' vulnerability, began to increase the pressure.
Pettersen redeemed herself for her earlier lapse in concentration with a fine one-handed save from Billa, but she was unable to stop the striker's well-placed header from nestling in the bottom corner eight minutes before half-time.
Irene Fuhrmann's Austria had chances to double their advantage in the second half but Pettersen was equal to low, powerful efforts from Dunst, Billa and Feiersinger, before deflecting Lisa Makas' close-range effort agonisingly past the near post.
Norway committed bodies forward in the latter stages and registered their first shot on target in the final minute of normal time, Manuela Zinsberger parrying Ildhusoy's shot onto the crossbar.
Hegerberg almost snatched a late equaliser in added time, but another fine Zinsberger save sealed Norway's fate.
'Everyone has a responsibility in this'
"I'm very disappointed on behalf of the team, for all the fans who took the trip to come here and support us, everyone who's been following us at home," Hegerberg said afterwards.
"Everyone has a responsibility in this, myself included. There has to be a brutal honesty in evaluating everything that's happened in the last few weeks in order to actually bounce back.
"We will have to find the answers and we'll have to work on it right away."
Player of the match
MakasLisa Makas
Austria
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameMakasAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number2Player nameGeorgievaAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number19Player nameHanshawAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number12Player nameWienroitherAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number15Player nameBillaAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number1Player nameZinsbergerAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number7Player nameWenningerAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number9Player nameZadrazilAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number8Player nameDunstAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number17Player namePuntigamAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number10Player nameFeiersingerAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number18Player nameHickelsberger-FüllerAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number11Player nameSchnaderbeckAverage rating
6.50
Norway
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameHegerbergAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number8Player nameRisaAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number7Player nameEngenAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number1Player namePettersenAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number22Player nameHaugAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number17Player nameBlakstadAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number11Player nameReitenAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number13Player nameIldhusøyAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number6Player nameMjeldeAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number10Player nameHansenAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number18Player nameMaanumAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number15Player nameEikelandAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number4Player nameHansenAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number5Player nameBergsvandAverage rating
3.91
Line-ups
Austria
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 12Wienroither
- 7WenningerBooked at 45mins
- 11Schnaderbeck
- 19Hanshaw
- 17Puntigam
- 18Hickelsberger-FüllerBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMakasat 72'minutes
- 9Zadrazil
- 10Feiersinger
- 8Dunst
- 15BillaSubstituted forGeorgievaat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Georgieva
- 4Degen
- 5Schasching
- 6Schiechtl
- 13Kirchberger
- 14Höbinger
- 16Eder
- 20Makas
- 21Kresche
- 22Enzinger
- 23Pal
Norway
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pettersen
- 4Hansen
- 6Mjelde
- 5Bergsvand
- 17BlakstadSubstituted forHaugat 82'minutes
- 18MaanumSubstituted forRisaat 86'minutes
- 7Engen
- 15EikelandSubstituted forIldhusøyat 64'minutes
- 10Hansen
- 11Reiten
- 14Hegerberg
Substitutes
- 2Sønstevold
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 8Risa
- 9Sævik
- 12Skoglund
- 13Ildhusøy
- 16Bjelde
- 19Terland
- 20Skinnes Hansen
- 21Jøsendal
- 22Haug
- 23Mikalsen
- Referee:
- Kateryna Monzul
- Attendance:
- 12,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Austria Women 1, Norway 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Viktoria Schnaderbeck.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sophie Haug with a headed pass.
Post update
Guro Reiten (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women).
Post update
Hand ball by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women).
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Marina Georgieva replaces Nicole Billa.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Vilde Risa replaces Frida Maanum.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lisa Makas (Austria Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Sophie Haug replaces Julie Blakstad.
Post update
Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Laura Wienroither.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ingrid Engen (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sarah Puntigam.
Post update
Foul by Ada Hegerberg (Norway).
Post update
Manuela Zinsberger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
He clings to his system and players are out of their best/preferred positions instead of getting the best out of what is available.
No aggression shown until the last ten minutes. Did not deserve anything from the game.
Reminds me a little bit of Germany getting dumped out at the 2018 World Cup group stage.